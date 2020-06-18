Backing off the heat before evening storms

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
64°F Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dumas

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
13 mph SSW
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph.
61°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Hereford

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
15 mph WSW
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
65°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
8 mph SW
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph.
61°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Perryton

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. Low 62F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
62°F Scattered thunderstorms. Low 62F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
12 mph E
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Pampa

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially during the evening. Low around 65F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
65°F Scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially during the evening. Low around 65F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
14 mph SE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Hello friends and good Thursday morning. A summertime front is about to move into the Panhandles in the afternoon and will bring much weaker winds from the north. The day ahead of us will be cooler for some folks behind the front, as we heat up to the upper 80s and low 90s. Those south of the front will top out in the mid 90s instead. Today’s round of thunderstorms looks to hold off until this evening, and mainly for the eastern Texas Panhandle where the bulk of the energy ends up. Storms that do pop up will be capable of small hail and gusty winds, in addition to lightning.

A few storms continue into tomorrow morning before heading out but more precipitation is headed our way Friday afternoon with a bit better chance at hail and downburst winds. Temperatures top out in the upper 80s and low 90s.

The weekend is looking to be dry and hot, with highs on Father’s Day near 100 but then rain chances come up next week.

Have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss