Hello friends and good Wednesday morning. We’re getting back to above average temperatures this afternoon, after a chilly, but not record-breaking, morning. The wind shifts to come from the north as the next cold front arrives but we’ll heat up to the 60s, regardless, getting colder this evening.
Thursday, we’ll only heat up to the upper 40s and low 50s with milder winds but then a warming trend takes over as we approach the weekend, bringing back the 60s and 70s.
A system moving through on Sunday help develop some brief rain showers as temperatures drop below average again.
Enjoy your Wednesday!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
Back to warmer weather, briefly
Amarillo33°F Clear Feels like 22°
- Wind
- 17 mph SW
- Humidity
- 59%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
28°F Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 12 mph NNE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Dumas30°F Clear Feels like 19°
- Wind
- 15 mph SW
- Humidity
- 63%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
26°F Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 12 mph NNE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Hereford30°F Clear Feels like 22°
- Wind
- 10 mph SW
- Humidity
- 69%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
28°F Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph NNE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Dalhart23°F Clear Feels like 14°
- Wind
- 8 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 74%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
28°F Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 13 mph NNE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Perryton28°F Clear Feels like 19°
- Wind
- 9 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 67%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
26°F Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 12 mph NNE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Pampa33°F Clear Feels like 23°
- Wind
- 15 mph SW
- Humidity
- 63%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
28°F A clear sky. Low 28F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph NNE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Hello friends and good Wednesday morning. We’re getting back to above average temperatures this afternoon, after a chilly, but not record-breaking, morning. The wind shifts to come from the north as the next cold front arrives but we’ll heat up to the 60s, regardless, getting colder this evening.