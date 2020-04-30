Hello friends and good Thursday morning to you. We’re back on the hotter side of spring, with temperatures rising well above average for the last day of April. With breezy winds and a sunny sky above, we’ll top out in the 80s and 90s today.
Friday will be a bit more cloudy but also even hotter, as we reach the upper 90s and a few 100s as well. More than likely, record highs will be reached.
Saturday continues the heat but we’ll be a few degrees less before we cool down to the 80s for Sunday. The dry weather continues into next week.
Have a great day and stay cool!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
Back to unseasonably hot to finish April
Amarillo48°F Clear Feels like 43°
- Wind
- 12 mph S
- Humidity
- 42%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
65°F Partly cloudy skies. Low around 65F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
- Wind
- 18 mph SSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- First Quarter
Dumas48°F Clear Feels like 45°
- Wind
- 8 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 42%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
63°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 15 mph SSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- First Quarter
Hereford49°F Clear Feels like 47°
- Wind
- 5 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 53%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
61°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 15 mph SSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- First Quarter
Dalhart47°F Clear Feels like 44°
- Wind
- 6 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 48%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
59°F Some clouds. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 14 mph SSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- First Quarter
Perryton43°F Clear Feels like 43°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 59%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
64°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 13 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- First Quarter
Pampa45°F Clear Feels like 39°
- Wind
- 10 mph S
- Humidity
- 53%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
67°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 67F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
- Wind
- 18 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- First Quarter
Hello friends and good Thursday morning to you. We’re back on the hotter side of spring, with temperatures rising well above average for the last day of April. With breezy winds and a sunny sky above, we’ll top out in the 80s and 90s today.