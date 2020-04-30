Back to unseasonably hot to finish April

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

48°F Clear Feels like 43°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low around 65F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
65°F Partly cloudy skies. Low around 65F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
18 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Dumas

48°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
63°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Hereford

49°F Clear Feels like 47°
Wind
5 mph SSW
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
61°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Dalhart

47°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
59°F Some clouds. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Perryton

43°F Clear Feels like 43°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
64°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Pampa

45°F Clear Feels like 39°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 67F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
67°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 67F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
18 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

Hello friends and good Thursday morning to you. We’re back on the hotter side of spring, with temperatures rising well above average for the last day of April. With breezy winds and a sunny sky above, we’ll top out in the 80s and 90s today.

Friday will be a bit more cloudy but also even hotter, as we reach the upper 90s and a few 100s as well. More than likely, record highs will be reached.

Saturday continues the heat but we’ll be a few degrees less before we cool down to the 80s for Sunday. The dry weather continues into next week.

Have a great day and stay cool!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss