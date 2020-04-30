Back to unseasonably hot to finish April

Hello friends and good Thursday morning to you. We’re back on the hotter side of spring, with temperatures rising well above average for the last day of April. With breezy winds and a sunny sky above, we’ll top out in the 80s and 90s today.



Friday will be a bit more cloudy but also even hotter, as we reach the upper 90s and a few 100s as well. More than likely, record highs will be reached.



Saturday continues the heat but we’ll be a few degrees less before we cool down to the 80s for Sunday. The dry weather continues into next week.



Have a great day and stay cool!



Meteorologist Chris Martin