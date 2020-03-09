Good Monday morning folks. Last night’s rain has come to an end and the sky will be clearing out as the day goes on. You’ll want a jacket or sweater before leaving the house, and then short sleeves in the afternoon as we heat up to highs in the 60s and 70s under a sunny sky. The breezy winds early on will die down later in the day.
The warming trend continues for Tuesday as we see highs a bit closer to 80 degrees and we’ll keep the much-warmer-than-average conditions around through Thursday before the next cold front hits Friday with daytime temperatures in the 40s and 50s with rain showers.
Have a wonderful day!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
Back to sunny March weather
Amarillo50°F Clear Feels like 50°
- Wind
- 23 mph SW
- Humidity
- 83%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
40°F A few passing clouds. Low around 40F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 12 mph SSE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full
Dumas46°F Clear Feels like 38°
- Wind
- 20 mph SW
- Humidity
- 83%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
39°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full
Hereford50°F Clear Feels like 50°
- Wind
- 21 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 81%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
37°F A few passing clouds. Low 37F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full
Dalhart44°F Clear Feels like 38°
- Wind
- 12 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 82%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
37°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full
Perryton50°F Clear Feels like 50°
- Wind
- 16 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 90%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
39°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph ESE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full
Pampa52°F Clear Feels like 52°
- Wind
- 24 mph SW
- Humidity
- 82%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
42°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 13 mph SE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full
Good Monday morning folks. Last night’s rain has come to an end and the sky will be clearing out as the day goes on. You’ll want a jacket or sweater before leaving the house, and then short sleeves in the afternoon as we heat up to highs in the 60s and 70s under a sunny sky. The breezy winds early on will die down later in the day.