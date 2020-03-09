Back to sunny March weather

Good Monday morning folks. Last night’s rain has come to an end and the sky will be clearing out as the day goes on. You’ll want a jacket or sweater before leaving the house, and then short sleeves in the afternoon as we heat up to highs in the 60s and 70s under a sunny sky. The breezy winds early on will die down later in the day.



The warming trend continues for Tuesday as we see highs a bit closer to 80 degrees and we’ll keep the much-warmer-than-average conditions around through Thursday before the next cold front hits Friday with daytime temperatures in the 40s and 50s with rain showers.



Have a wonderful day!



Meteorologist Chris Martin