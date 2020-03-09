Back to sunny March weather

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
23 mph SW
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low around 40F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
40°F A few passing clouds. Low around 40F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Dumas

46°F Clear Feels like 38°
Wind
20 mph SW
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
39°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Hereford

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
21 mph WSW
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 37F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F A few passing clouds. Low 37F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Dalhart

44°F Clear Feels like 38°
Wind
12 mph WSW
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
37°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Perryton

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
16 mph SSW
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
39°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Pampa

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
24 mph SW
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
42°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full

Good Monday morning folks. Last night’s rain has come to an end and the sky will be clearing out as the day goes on. You’ll want a jacket or sweater before leaving the house, and then short sleeves in the afternoon as we heat up to highs in the 60s and 70s under a sunny sky. The breezy winds early on will die down later in the day.

The warming trend continues for Tuesday as we see highs a bit closer to 80 degrees and we’ll keep the much-warmer-than-average conditions around through Thursday before the next cold front hits Friday with daytime temperatures in the 40s and 50s with rain showers.

Have a wonderful day!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss