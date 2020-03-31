Good Tuesday morning folks and welcome to the end of March. Precipitation from last night has left us but we’re dealing with some patchy fog out there and you’ll want a jacket or sweater. The day ahead of us is looking fantastic with sunny skies and temperatures rising to the 70s with mild winds.
Tomorrow will be a bit warmer and more breezy but dreary as well with clouds moving overhead. Sunshine returns Thursday as we top out in the 80s.
The next cold front moves through Friday morning and we’ll be below average for April with cool, breezy winds but also dry weather.
By Saturday, the more comfortable 70s will be back.
Meteorologist Chris Martin
Back to nice and dry weather
