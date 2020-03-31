Back to nice and dry weather

Weather

Clear

Amarillo

40°F Clear Feels like 34°
Wind
8 mph WNW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
49°F A few clouds. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
19 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Dumas

38°F Clear Feels like 33°
Wind
7 mph W
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
47°F Partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Hereford

34°F Clear Feels like 34°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
47°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Dalhart

33°F Clear Feels like 25°
Wind
9 mph WNW
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low near 45F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
45°F A few clouds. Low near 45F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Overcast

Perryton

40°F Overcast Feels like 40°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 48F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
48°F Mainly clear. Low 48F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Overcast

Pampa

39°F Overcast Feels like 35°
Wind
5 mph NW
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by cloudy and windy conditions after midnight. Low near 50F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph.
50°F Partly cloudy this evening followed by cloudy and windy conditions after midnight. Low near 50F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
20 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

Good Tuesday morning folks and welcome to the end of March. Precipitation from last night has left us but we’re dealing with some patchy fog out there and you’ll want a jacket or sweater. The day ahead of us is looking fantastic with sunny skies and temperatures rising to the 70s with mild winds.

Tomorrow will be a bit warmer and more breezy but dreary as well with clouds moving overhead. Sunshine returns Thursday as we top out in the 80s.

The next cold front moves through Friday morning and we’ll be below average for April with cool, breezy winds but also dry weather.

By Saturday, the more comfortable 70s will be back.

Meteorologist Chris Martin

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Video Forecast

