Back to late-summer warmth

Clear

Amarillo

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
10 mph WSW
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low near 50F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph.
50°F A clear sky. Low near 50F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
7 mph W
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 47F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
47°F A clear sky. Low 47F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

47°F Clear Feels like 47°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
49°F Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

45°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
3 mph W
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
46°F Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
6 mph W
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
46°F Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
10 mph W
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph.
51°F Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Good Wednesday morning friends! We’re starting out much less cold than yesterday, so maybe you’ll just want a jacket before heading out. We’re going back to above average weather this afternoon, topping out in the upper 80s and low 90s with ample sunshine and mild winds.

Tomorrow is the beginning of October and another cold front comes through, allowing temperatures to only reach the 70s and low 80s but it won’t be so windy.

This back-and-forth continues into the weekend with breezy winds and dry conditions.

Have a great Wednesday!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

