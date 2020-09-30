Good Wednesday morning friends! We’re starting out much less cold than yesterday, so maybe you’ll just want a jacket before heading out. We’re going back to above average weather this afternoon, topping out in the upper 80s and low 90s with ample sunshine and mild winds.
Tomorrow is the beginning of October and another cold front comes through, allowing temperatures to only reach the 70s and low 80s but it won’t be so windy.
This back-and-forth continues into the weekend with breezy winds and dry conditions.
Have a great Wednesday!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
Back to late-summer warmth
Amarillo52°F Clear Feels like 52°
- Wind
- 10 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 41%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
50°F A clear sky. Low near 50F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 14 mph E
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Dumas50°F Clear Feels like 50°
- Wind
- 7 mph W
- Humidity
- 37%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
47°F A clear sky. Low 47F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph NE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Hereford47°F Clear Feels like 47°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 52%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
49°F Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph ENE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Dalhart45°F Clear Feels like 45°
- Wind
- 3 mph W
- Humidity
- 53%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
46°F Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 13 mph NE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Perryton51°F Clear Feels like 51°
- Wind
- 6 mph W
- Humidity
- 40%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
46°F Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 12 mph ENE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Pampa57°F Clear Feels like 57°
- Wind
- 10 mph W
- Humidity
- 31%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
51°F Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 13 mph ENE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
