Back to average November weather

Clear

Amarillo

34°F Clear Feels like 25°
Wind
12 mph WNW
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
32°F Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dumas

28°F Clear Feels like 19°
Wind
9 mph WSW
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
29°F Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Hereford

37°F Clear Feels like 29°
Wind
13 mph WNW
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
31°F Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

27°F Clear Feels like 19°
Wind
7 mph W
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 29F. S winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph.
29°F Clear skies. Low 29F. S winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Perryton

32°F Clear Feels like 24°
Wind
8 mph WNW
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
30°F Clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Pampa

31°F Clear Feels like 22°
Wind
10 mph W
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 34F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
34°F A clear sky. Low 34F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Good morning folks. Finally, the wind is dying down quite a bit, and will continue to do so as the day progresses. It is chilly for most of the area, with lows in the 20s and 30s. You’ll want the heavy jacket or coat out there. We’ll see sunshine and highs in the 50s and 60s.

Wednesday and Thursday will only be marginally warmer in the afternoon but Friday is looking better for a chance at rain showers and storms.

This weekend, the moisture for rain moves on and we’ll warm up to the 70s.

Have a great day!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

