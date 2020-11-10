Good morning folks. Finally, the wind is dying down quite a bit, and will continue to do so as the day progresses. It is chilly for most of the area, with lows in the 20s and 30s. You’ll want the heavy jacket or coat out there. We’ll see sunshine and highs in the 50s and 60s.
Wednesday and Thursday will only be marginally warmer in the afternoon but Friday is looking better for a chance at rain showers and storms.
This weekend, the moisture for rain moves on and we’ll warm up to the 70s.
Have a great day!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
Back to average November weather
Amarillo34°F Clear Feels like 25°
- Wind
- 12 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 67%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
32°F Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 13 mph SSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Dumas28°F Clear Feels like 19°
- Wind
- 9 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 77%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
29°F Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph SSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Hereford37°F Clear Feels like 29°
- Wind
- 13 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 53%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
31°F Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 12 mph WSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Dalhart27°F Clear Feels like 19°
- Wind
- 7 mph W
- Humidity
- 66%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
29°F Clear skies. Low 29F. S winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph WSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Perryton32°F Clear Feels like 24°
- Wind
- 8 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 89%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
30°F Clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 12 mph SE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Pampa31°F Clear Feels like 22°
- Wind
- 10 mph W
- Humidity
- 94%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
34°F A clear sky. Low 34F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 13 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
