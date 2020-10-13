Back on a warming trend

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
12 mph SW
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 54F. ENE winds shifting to SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
54°F Clear skies. Low 54F. ENE winds shifting to SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dumas

49°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
9 mph WSW
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low around 50F. E winds shifting to SW at 10 to 15 mph.
50°F A clear sky. Low around 50F. E winds shifting to SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Hereford

48°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
9 mph WSW
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 49F. ENE winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
49°F Clear skies. Low 49F. ENE winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

40°F Clear Feels like 40°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
45°F Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Perryton

45°F Clear Feels like 41°
Wind
7 mph SSW
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 47F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
47°F A clear sky. Low 47F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Pampa

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
16 mph SW
Humidity
25%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
55°F Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Howdy folks and good Tuesday morning. It’s another pretty cool start, but not quite as chilly as yesterday. You won’t need the extra layer for as long, as we heat up to the 70s by noon, with highs in the mid 80s, and sunshine above.

Another day of potential record highs comes tomorrow, as we get back to the 90s, but Thursday will be much colder and windy. We’ll see day time temperatures only reach the 50s and 60s with howling winds beforehand.

Friday is looking nicer, and Saturday brings the 80s once more ahead of another cool-down Sunday.

Dry weather will continue throughout the week and this weekend.

Have a wonderful Tuesday!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss