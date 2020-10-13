Back on a warming trend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Back-to-back hurricanes in the span of six weeks left this corner of Louisiana blanketed Sunday with tarpaulins, mangled metal and downed power lines, but not necessarily despair.

Utility crews fanned out across the battered southwestern part of the state to restore electricity in the wake of Hurricane Delta, and residents began returning home along roads lined with debris and houses missing roofs. Some were grateful that the damage was not as bad as it could have been.