Howdy folks and good Tuesday morning. It’s another pretty cool start, but not quite as chilly as yesterday. You won’t need the extra layer for as long, as we heat up to the 70s by noon, with highs in the mid 80s, and sunshine above.
Another day of potential record highs comes tomorrow, as we get back to the 90s, but Thursday will be much colder and windy. We’ll see day time temperatures only reach the 50s and 60s with howling winds beforehand.
Friday is looking nicer, and Saturday brings the 80s once more ahead of another cool-down Sunday.
Dry weather will continue throughout the week and this weekend.
Have a wonderful Tuesday!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
Back on a warming trend
Amarillo54°F Clear Feels like 54°
- Wind
- 12 mph SW
- Humidity
- 31%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
54°F Clear skies. Low 54F. ENE winds shifting to SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 14 mph SE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Dumas49°F Clear Feels like 45°
- Wind
- 9 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 36%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
50°F A clear sky. Low around 50F. E winds shifting to SW at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Hereford48°F Clear Feels like 44°
- Wind
- 9 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 39%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
49°F Clear skies. Low 49F. ENE winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph SSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Dalhart40°F Clear Feels like 40°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 55%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
45°F Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Perryton45°F Clear Feels like 41°
- Wind
- 7 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 40%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
47°F A clear sky. Low 47F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Pampa58°F Clear Feels like 58°
- Wind
- 16 mph SW
- Humidity
- 25%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
55°F Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 12 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
