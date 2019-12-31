Average New Year’s Eve weather

Weather

Clear

Amarillo

26°F Clear Feels like 21°
Wind
5 mph SW
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 31F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
31°F Mostly clear. Low 31F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dumas

21°F Clear Feels like 13°
Wind
7 mph SSW
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 27F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph.
27°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 27F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Hereford

26°F Clear Feels like 26°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low near 30F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
30°F Mostly clear. Low near 30F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

20°F Clear Feels like 20°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 25F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
25°F Clear skies. Low around 25F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Perryton

21°F Clear Feels like 21°
Wind
3 mph W
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
27°F Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Pampa

25°F Clear Feels like 18°
Wind
6 mph W
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 32F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
32°F Mainly clear skies. Low 32F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Hello folks and welcome to the last day of 2019! We’re starting off about average, so, cold. Make sure to bundle up appropriately for the morning. This afternoon looks to be a bit warmer than yesterday, as we heat up to the 40s and 50s with winds from the southwest.

Around midnight, we’ll have a wind around 10 to 15 mph and temperatures drop to the mid 30s as we start the new year. Tomorrow afternoon’s winds get much stronger, coming from the southwest at 20 to 30 mph as we heat up to the upper 50s and low 60s.

The next upper-level system keeps the winds strong on Thursday and brings in a mixture of rain and snow to the High Plains, with snow more likely for our northwestern counties. Daytime temperatures only reach the 30s and 40s, and precipitation moves out late Thursday night.

By Friday, we’re back to average as the sky clears up, and warmer weather is in storm for the weekend.

Have a very Happy New Year, and stay safe and warm!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

