Average New Year’s Eve weather

Hello folks and welcome to the last day of 2019! We’re starting off about average, so, cold. Make sure to bundle up appropriately for the morning. This afternoon looks to be a bit warmer than yesterday, as we heat up to the 40s and 50s with winds from the southwest.



Around midnight, we’ll have a wind around 10 to 15 mph and temperatures drop to the mid 30s as we start the new year. Tomorrow afternoon’s winds get much stronger, coming from the southwest at 20 to 30 mph as we heat up to the upper 50s and low 60s.



The next upper-level system keeps the winds strong on Thursday and brings in a mixture of rain and snow to the High Plains, with snow more likely for our northwestern counties. Daytime temperatures only reach the 30s and 40s, and precipitation moves out late Thursday night.



By Friday, we’re back to average as the sky clears up, and warmer weather is in storm for the weekend.



Have a very Happy New Year, and stay safe and warm!



Meteorologist Chris Martin