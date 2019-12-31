Hello folks and welcome to the last day of 2019! We’re starting off about average, so, cold. Make sure to bundle up appropriately for the morning. This afternoon looks to be a bit warmer than yesterday, as we heat up to the 40s and 50s with winds from the southwest.
Around midnight, we’ll have a wind around 10 to 15 mph and temperatures drop to the mid 30s as we start the new year. Tomorrow afternoon’s winds get much stronger, coming from the southwest at 20 to 30 mph as we heat up to the upper 50s and low 60s.
The next upper-level system keeps the winds strong on Thursday and brings in a mixture of rain and snow to the High Plains, with snow more likely for our northwestern counties. Daytime temperatures only reach the 30s and 40s, and precipitation moves out late Thursday night.
By Friday, we’re back to average as the sky clears up, and warmer weather is in storm for the weekend.
Have a very Happy New Year, and stay safe and warm!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
Average New Year’s Eve weather
Amarillo26°F Clear Feels like 21°
- Wind
- 5 mph SW
- Humidity
- 66%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 17 mph SSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Dumas21°F Clear Feels like 13°
- Wind
- 7 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 73%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 17 mph SW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Hereford26°F Clear Feels like 26°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 90%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 14 mph SW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Dalhart20°F Clear Feels like 20°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 71%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 13 mph SW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Perryton21°F Clear Feels like 21°
- Wind
- 3 mph W
- Humidity
- 82%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 12 mph SW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Pampa25°F Clear Feels like 18°
- Wind
- 6 mph W
- Humidity
- 68%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 15 mph SSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
