Good Monday morning folks. Another near average July day is on tap with a humid start and a very warm afternoon. Storms from last night are moving south of the area and we’re seeing lows in the 60s and 70s. Once more, temperatures top out in the upper 80s and low 90s with muggy conditions under a partly cloudy sky. Thunderstorm chances are lower today, with an isolated storm or two popping up mainly for our western counties, but fewer locations will get rain today.
Tuesday kicks off a warming trend that intensifies quite a bit later on this week. We’ll get a few degrees hotter and a few storms will again be possible for our western counties but again most of us will stay dry.
From Wednesday on through this weekend highs ramp up to around or slightly above 100 as dry weather takes over for all of us.
Have a wonderful day!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
Average July heat with a few storms
Amarillo65°F Clear Feels like 65°
- Wind
- 3 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 97%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 13 mph SE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Dumas64°F Clear Feels like 64°
- Wind
- 3 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 95%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 10 mph SE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Hereford65°F Broken Clouds Feels like 65°
- Wind
- mph
- Humidity
- 93%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 11 mph SE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Dalhart64°F Clear Feels like 64°
- Wind
- 6 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 90%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 13 mph SE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Perryton63°F Clear Feels like 63°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 92%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 11 mph SSE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Pampa67°F Clear Feels like 67°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 94%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 12 mph SE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
