Average July heat with a few storms

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
3 mph WNW
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low near 65F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
65°F Mainly clear. Low near 65F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
3 mph NNW
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
64°F Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Hereford

65°F Broken Clouds Feels like 65°
Wind
mph
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 66F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
66°F A clear sky. Low 66F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
6 mph NNW
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low around 65F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
65°F A clear sky. Low around 65F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
65°F Clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
67°F Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Good Monday morning folks. Another near average July day is on tap with a humid start and a very warm afternoon. Storms from last night are moving south of the area and we’re seeing lows in the 60s and 70s. Once more, temperatures top out in the upper 80s and low 90s with muggy conditions under a partly cloudy sky. Thunderstorm chances are lower today, with an isolated storm or two popping up mainly for our western counties, but fewer locations will get rain today.

Tuesday kicks off a warming trend that intensifies quite a bit later on this week. We’ll get a few degrees hotter and a few storms will again be possible for our western counties but again most of us will stay dry.

From Wednesday on through this weekend highs ramp up to around or slightly above 100 as dry weather takes over for all of us.

Have a wonderful day!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss