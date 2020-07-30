Average July heat and a few evening storms

Good Thursday morning folks. The next front rolls through the panhandles today and sets up shop over our southern counties to bring a chance for scattered thunderstorms, some of which will have strong downburst winds and the chance for large hail. Most of our area will be behind the front, though, and only heat up to the 80s and low 90s, while a few triple-digit temperatures will be seen to the south. An upper-level disturbance helps bring a few storms to our northern counties this evening that move south tonight.



The front stays south of us on Friday as highs reach the 80s and 90s again, while hit-or-miss thunderstorms will be possible in New Mexico.



The rain chances increase for the evenings this weekend, and especially Sunday night, as we continue on about as warm.



Meteorologist Chris Martin