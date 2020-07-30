Average July heat and a few evening storms

Clear

Amarillo

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
9 mph NNE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph.
63°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph NNE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
61°F Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph NNE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
mph
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
64°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph NNE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some passing clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph.
61°F Some passing clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph NNE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
13 mph NW
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
62°F Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph N
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph.
64°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph N
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Good Thursday morning folks. The next front rolls through the panhandles today and sets up shop over our southern counties to bring a chance for scattered thunderstorms, some of which will have strong downburst winds and the chance for large hail. Most of our area will be behind the front, though, and only heat up to the 80s and low 90s, while a few triple-digit temperatures will be seen to the south. An upper-level disturbance helps bring a few storms to our northern counties this evening that move south tonight.

The front stays south of us on Friday as highs reach the 80s and 90s again, while hit-or-miss thunderstorms will be possible in New Mexico.

The rain chances increase for the evenings this weekend, and especially Sunday night, as we continue on about as warm.

Meteorologist Chris Martin

