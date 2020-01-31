Average end to January; warmer start to February

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

34°F Clear Feels like 23°
Wind
20 mph NNW
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
30°F Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dumas

31°F Clear Feels like 20°
Wind
16 mph NNW
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 28F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
28°F Mainly clear. Low 28F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

Hereford

37°F Broken Clouds Feels like 27°
Wind
16 mph N
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
28°F Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

33°F Clear Feels like 24°
Wind
13 mph N
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
27°F Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Perryton

33°F Clear Feels like 22°
Wind
18 mph NNW
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 28F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
28°F A clear sky. Low 28F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Pampa

34°F Clear Feels like 24°
Wind
17 mph NNW
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
30°F Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Happy Friday folks! Here at the end of the week and the end of January, we’re looking for some pretty average weather, starting out cold, of course, with lows in the 20s and 30s with breezy north winds from the latest cold front. Clouds have moved back over the area but will thin out later on. Outside of a few flurries in New Mexico, this system will be dry. The wind backs off a bit after midday as we warm up to the 40s and low 50s again.

Even warmer weather awaits us this weekend, as temperatures soar to the 60s and 70s, with Sunday getting warmer than tomorrow.

The wind cranks up stronger Monday before the next big cold front brings a slight chance for snow Tuesday morning.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss