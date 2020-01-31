Average end to January; warmer start to February

Happy Friday folks! Here at the end of the week and the end of January, we’re looking for some pretty average weather, starting out cold, of course, with lows in the 20s and 30s with breezy north winds from the latest cold front. Clouds have moved back over the area but will thin out later on. Outside of a few flurries in New Mexico, this system will be dry. The wind backs off a bit after midday as we warm up to the 40s and low 50s again.



Even warmer weather awaits us this weekend, as temperatures soar to the 60s and 70s, with Sunday getting warmer than tomorrow.



The wind cranks up stronger Monday before the next big cold front brings a slight chance for snow Tuesday morning.



Have a wonderful weekend!



Meteorologist Chris Martin