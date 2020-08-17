Hello folks and good Monday morning. Widespread rain from yesterday is ending, though a few showers will linger past sunrise. The day ahead of us won’t be as hot as the weekend was, with highs in the 90s with a few 80s. A few stray storms are possible this afternoon but not as many locations will get rain.
Tomorrow will keep the 90s around, and showers and storms could pop up in the late evening hours but we’ll see somewhat better rain chances on Wednesday.
This week continues with near-average heat with the occasional shower or two.
Have a great day!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
Average August heat and occasional storms
Amarillo67°F Few Clouds Feels like 67°
- Wind
- 10 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 70%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
65°F Mainly clear. Low around 65F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph SE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Dumas65°F Clear Feels like 65°
- Wind
- 6 mph ESE
- Humidity
- 71%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
62°F Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph ESE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Hereford67°F Clear Feels like 67°
- Wind
- 7 mph E
- Humidity
- 75%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
64°F Mostly clear. Low 64F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph SE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Dalhart65°F Clear Feels like 65°
- Wind
- 13 mph SW
- Humidity
- 75%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
62°F Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph ESE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Perryton68°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 68°
- Wind
- 3 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 69%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
64°F Mostly clear. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph E
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Pampa68°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 68°
- Wind
- 6 mph ESE
- Humidity
- 73%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
65°F A clear sky. Low near 65F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph ESE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
