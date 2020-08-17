Average August heat and occasional storms

Few Clouds

Amarillo

67°F Few Clouds Feels like 67°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low around 65F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
65°F Mainly clear. Low around 65F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dumas

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
62°F Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Hereford

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 64F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
64°F Mostly clear. Low 64F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
13 mph SW
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
62°F Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Perryton

68°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 68°
Wind
3 mph NNW
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
64°F Mostly clear. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Pampa

68°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 68°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low near 65F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
65°F A clear sky. Low near 65F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Hello folks and good Monday morning. Widespread rain from yesterday is ending, though a few showers will linger past sunrise. The day ahead of us won’t be as hot as the weekend was, with highs in the 90s with a few 80s. A few stray storms are possible this afternoon but not as many locations will get rain.

Tomorrow will keep the 90s around, and showers and storms could pop up in the late evening hours but we’ll see somewhat better rain chances on Wednesday.

This week continues with near-average heat with the occasional shower or two.

Have a great day!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

