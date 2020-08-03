August storms ahead

Good Monday morning. We’re starting out with a few thundershowers over the eastern Texas Panhandle but this early rain will end after sunrise ahead of the next round of storms that hits the High Plains this evening. We’ll heat up from the 60s and 70s to the 80s and 90s while a frontal boundary hangs over our western counties. Storms will develop after 3 pm in New Mexico and then move southeast across the Texas Panhandle in the evening. Some storms could produce hail and strong downburst winds.

Tuesday kicks up the heat a bit, with most locations reaching the 90s before a better chance of showers and storms, once more in the evening.

This pattern continues for the rest of the week, while we get hotter as the weekend approaches.

Have a wonderful day!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

