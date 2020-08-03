Good Monday morning. We’re starting out with a few thundershowers over the eastern Texas Panhandle but this early rain will end after sunrise ahead of the next round of storms that hits the High Plains this evening. We’ll heat up from the 60s and 70s to the 80s and 90s while a frontal boundary hangs over our western counties. Storms will develop after 3 pm in New Mexico and then move southeast across the Texas Panhandle in the evening. Some storms could produce hail and strong downburst winds.
Tuesday kicks up the heat a bit, with most locations reaching the 90s before a better chance of showers and storms, once more in the evening.
This pattern continues for the rest of the week, while we get hotter as the weekend approaches.
Have a wonderful day!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
August storms ahead
Amarillo65°F Clear Feels like 65°
- Wind
- 12 mph S
- Humidity
- 81%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 17 mph SE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full
Dumas61°F Clear Feels like 61°
- Wind
- 5 mph ESE
- Humidity
- 91%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 12 mph SE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full
Hereford62°F Clear Feels like 62°
- Wind
- mph
- Humidity
- 93%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 13 mph SE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full
Dalhart62°F Clear Feels like 62°
- Wind
- 5 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 90%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 13 mph SE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full
Perryton62°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 62°
- Wind
- 6 mph ESE
- Humidity
- 79%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 14 mph ESE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full
Pampa65°F Clear Feels like 65°
- Wind
- 10 mph ESE
- Humidity
- 74%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 16 mph SE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full
Good Monday morning. We’re starting out with a few thundershowers over the eastern Texas Panhandle but this early rain will end after sunrise ahead of the next round of storms that hits the High Plains this evening. We’ll heat up from the 60s and 70s to the 80s and 90s while a frontal boundary hangs over our western counties. Storms will develop after 3 pm in New Mexico and then move southeast across the Texas Panhandle in the evening. Some storms could produce hail and strong downburst winds.