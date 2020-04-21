April storms possible again

Clear

Amarillo

44°F Clear Feels like 40°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Tonight

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Low around 50F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
50°F Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Low around 50F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
16 mph ESE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dumas

44°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early. Thunderstorms developing late. A few storms may be severe. Low 48F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
48°F Partly cloudy skies early. Thunderstorms developing late. A few storms may be severe. Low 48F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
11 mph ENE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Hereford

45°F Overcast Feels like 45°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 50F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
50°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 50F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

42°F Clear Feels like 38°
Wind
7 mph NW
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 47F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
47°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 47F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
14 mph NE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Perryton

49°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 49°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low around 50F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
50°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low around 50F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
10 mph E
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Pampa

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Tonight

Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially late. A few storms may be severe. Low 53F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
53°F Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially late. A few storms may be severe. Low 53F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
15 mph ESE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Good Tuesday morning folks. We’re waking up to humid conditions once more, and even a few early rain showers for our northern counties. The next upper-level low is coming in from the west and will help keep storms developing for mainly the northern Texas Panhandle and Oklahoma Panhandle, with cells this afternoon getting strong or severe. Large hail is possible, along with strong downburst winds. A brief tornado cannot be ruled out, especially closer to sunset, so stay alert. It’ll be a mostly cloudy day with highs in the 60s and 70s.

Storms continue tonight but start leaving the area after sunrise tomorrow as we cool off to the 40s and 50s. Wednesday is looking more windy but dry for the afternoon as we stay near average.

The 80s come around on Thursday with a sunny sky above and then we could see some light rain Friday as the wind turns cooler.

Stay alert for storms this afternoon.

Meteorologist Chris Martin

