April storms possible again

Good Tuesday morning folks. We’re waking up to humid conditions once more, and even a few early rain showers for our northern counties. The next upper-level low is coming in from the west and will help keep storms developing for mainly the northern Texas Panhandle and Oklahoma Panhandle, with cells this afternoon getting strong or severe. Large hail is possible, along with strong downburst winds. A brief tornado cannot be ruled out, especially closer to sunset, so stay alert. It’ll be a mostly cloudy day with highs in the 60s and 70s.



Storms continue tonight but start leaving the area after sunrise tomorrow as we cool off to the 40s and 50s. Wednesday is looking more windy but dry for the afternoon as we stay near average.



The 80s come around on Thursday with a sunny sky above and then we could see some light rain Friday as the wind turns cooler.



Stay alert for storms this afternoon.



Meteorologist Chris Martin