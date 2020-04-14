April snow slowly heading out; sunshine to return

Good Tuesday morning everyone. The calendar says April, but the weather had other plans, and we’re dealing with ongoing snow showers and frigid temperatures. Some snow has melted at the surface, but be mindful of occasional slick spots on roadways and drive to the conditions in front of you. Precipitation looks to be over by noon and we’ll see some sunshine later on in the day, as temperatures rise to the 30s and 40s, cooler where we’ve had more snow.



Tonight, we’re back down to lows in the 20s with some patchy fog possible but Wednesday brings sunshine and much warmer weather, with highs in the 50s and 60s.



Friday, a weak cold front comes in but it’ll be dry, and then Saturday will be seasonal, with a few afternoon thunderstorms as well. Temperatures ramp up even more going into next week.



Have a great day, be safe, and stay warm!



Meteorologist Chris Martin