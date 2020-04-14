April snow slowly heading out; sunshine to return

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Overcast

Amarillo

27°F Overcast Feels like 27°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Widespread frost likely. Low 28F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
28°F Clear skies. Widespread frost likely. Low 28F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Dumas

27°F Overcast Feels like 27°
Wind
3 mph ENE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Hard freeze expected. Low 26F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
26°F Clear skies. Hard freeze expected. Low 26F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Hereford

29°F Overcast Feels like 23°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Hard freeze expected. Low near 25F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
25°F Clear skies. Hard freeze expected. Low near 25F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Dalhart

27°F Overcast Feels like 27°
Wind
3 mph ESE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
23°F Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Perryton

31°F Overcast Feels like 31°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Widespread frost likely. Low 28F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
28°F Mainly clear skies. Widespread frost likely. Low 28F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Pampa

30°F Overcast Feels like 26°
Wind
5 mph NE
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Widespread frost likely. Low 31F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
31°F Clear skies. Widespread frost likely. Low 31F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Good Tuesday morning everyone. The calendar says April, but the weather had other plans, and we’re dealing with ongoing snow showers and frigid temperatures. Some snow has melted at the surface, but be mindful of occasional slick spots on roadways and drive to the conditions in front of you. Precipitation looks to be over by noon and we’ll see some sunshine later on in the day, as temperatures rise to the 30s and 40s, cooler where we’ve had more snow.

Tonight, we’re back down to lows in the 20s with some patchy fog possible but Wednesday brings sunshine and much warmer weather, with highs in the 50s and 60s.

Friday, a weak cold front comes in but it’ll be dry, and then Saturday will be seasonal, with a few afternoon thunderstorms as well. Temperatures ramp up even more going into next week.

Have a great day, be safe, and stay warm!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss