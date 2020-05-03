Another warm day to start the week

Broken Clouds

Amarillo

53°F Broken Clouds Feels like 53°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
59°F Generally clear. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
17 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear skies. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
57°F Generally clear skies. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Hereford

56°F Broken Clouds Feels like 56°
Wind
14 mph NNE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
57°F Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Dalhart

58°F Overcast Feels like 58°
Wind
15 mph NE
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
55°F Mostly clear. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 59F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
59°F Mainly clear. Low 59F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Pampa

57°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 57°
Wind
9 mph NNE
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
61°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Sunday we will cool down just a bit into the mid to upper 80’s with cloudy conditions until later afternoon hours. Monday returns much warmer conditions in the 90’s once more with varying winds. Tuesday has a cold front move through dropping out temperatures to more seasonal values in the 70’s and that continues into Wednesday with breezy conditions for both days and partly cloudy. Thursday brings a chance for thunderstorms and highs in the 80’s with breezy conditions throughout the day, trickling into AM showers for Friday accompanied with another front and breezy conditions out of the northeast. Saturday will be partly cloudy with calm conditions and highs in the 70’s. Have a great weekend!

