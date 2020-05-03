Sunday we will cool down just a bit into the mid to upper 80’s with cloudy conditions until later afternoon hours. Monday returns much warmer conditions in the 90’s once more with varying winds. Tuesday has a cold front move through dropping out temperatures to more seasonal values in the 70’s and that continues into Wednesday with breezy conditions for both days and partly cloudy. Thursday brings a chance for thunderstorms and highs in the 80’s with breezy conditions throughout the day, trickling into AM showers for Friday accompanied with another front and breezy conditions out of the northeast. Saturday will be partly cloudy with calm conditions and highs in the 70’s. Have a great weekend!
Another warm day to start the week
