Good Tuesday morning folks. It’s a very pleasant start to the day, with temperatures bottoming out in the 50s and 60s. Yet another very pleasant afternoon is ahead of us, as the wind will be mild and temperatures rise only to the 80s, with a few 90s out there.
We will be on a warming trend for the rest of the week but it won’t be any hotter than average until the weekend, as the 80s and 90s continue. A few storms will be possible as early as Sunday evening before another July front moves in for Monday.
Have a lovely day!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
Another very pleasant day
Amarillo63°F Fair Feels like 63°
- Wind
- 7 mph SE
- Humidity
- 70%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
61°F Clear
- Wind
- 10 mph SE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Dumas63°F Fair Feels like 63°
- Wind
- 0 mph CALM
- Humidity
- 73%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
59°F Clear
- Wind
- 9 mph SE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Hereford62°F Fair Feels like 62°
- Wind
- 0 mph CALM
- Humidity
- 80%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
60°F Partly Cloudy
- Wind
- 9 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Dalhart66°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 66°
- Wind
- 7 mph ESE
- Humidity
- 70%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
60°F Mostly Clear
- Wind
- 12 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Perryton62°F Fair Feels like 62°
- Wind
- 0 mph CALM
- Humidity
- 72%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
58°F Clear
- Wind
- 9 mph SE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Pampa62°F Fair Feels like 62°
- Wind
- 7 mph E
- Humidity
- 80%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
58°F Clear
- Wind
- 9 mph SE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
