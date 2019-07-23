Another very pleasant day

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Fair

Amarillo

63°F Fair Feels like 63°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
61°F Clear
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Dumas

63°F Fair Feels like 63°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
59°F Clear
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Hereford

62°F Fair Feels like 62°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
60°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Dalhart

66°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 66°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
60°F Mostly Clear
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Perryton

62°F Fair Feels like 62°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
58°F Clear
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Pampa

62°F Fair Feels like 62°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
58°F Clear
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Good Tuesday morning folks. It’s a very pleasant start to the day, with temperatures bottoming out in the 50s and 60s. Yet another very pleasant afternoon is ahead of us, as the wind will be mild and temperatures rise only to the 80s, with a few 90s out there.

We will be on a warming trend for the rest of the week but it won’t be any hotter than average until the weekend, as the 80s and 90s continue. A few storms will be possible as early as Sunday evening before another July front moves in for Monday.

Have a lovely day!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss