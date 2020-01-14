Another unseasonably warm day

Weather

Clear

Amarillo

33°F Clear Feels like 24°
Wind
12 mph SSW
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low around 40F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
40°F Partly cloudy skies. Low around 40F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

27°F Clear Feels like 19°
Wind
7 mph WSW
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
34°F A few clouds. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

27°F Clear Feels like 19°
Wind
8 mph W
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 37F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
37°F Some clouds. Low 37F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

20°F Clear Feels like 9°
Wind
10 mph SW
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
32°F Some clouds. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

24°F Clear Feels like 24°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low around 35F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
35°F A few passing clouds. Low around 35F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

31°F Clear Feels like 23°
Wind
9 mph SSW
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low near 40F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
40°F Some clouds. Low near 40F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Good Tuesday morning folks. We’re waking up to mild and chilly conditions, but another unseasonably warm day is ahead, with breezy winds though not quite as strong as what we had yesterday afternoon. The wildfire danger is still present so continue to avoid outdoor burning. Temperatures reach the 60s and low 70s, making for a pretty decent afternoon.

A cold front arrives tomorrow to bring us back down to highs in the 50s but this shot of cooler air will be dry.

Thursday, we’ll see scattered rain showers in the afternoon, with a wintry mix for a few spots but the ground and pavement will be warm enough to limit travel impacts. Temperatures only warm up to the 30s and 40s then.

We’ll start out Friday with rain before it clears out and the wind intensifies as we warm up to the 60s.

Enjoy your Tuesday!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

