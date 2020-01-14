Good Tuesday morning folks. We’re waking up to mild and chilly conditions, but another unseasonably warm day is ahead, with breezy winds though not quite as strong as what we had yesterday afternoon. The wildfire danger is still present so continue to avoid outdoor burning. Temperatures reach the 60s and low 70s, making for a pretty decent afternoon.



A cold front arrives tomorrow to bring us back down to highs in the 50s but this shot of cooler air will be dry.



Thursday, we’ll see scattered rain showers in the afternoon, with a wintry mix for a few spots but the ground and pavement will be warm enough to limit travel impacts. Temperatures only warm up to the 30s and 40s then.



We’ll start out Friday with rain before it clears out and the wind intensifies as we warm up to the 60s.



Enjoy your Tuesday!



