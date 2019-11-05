Another sunny afternoon before rain

Clear

Amarillo

32°F Clear Feels like 27°
Wind
5 mph NNE
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 42F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
42°F A few passing clouds. Low 42F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Dumas

26°F Clear Feels like 19°
Wind
6 mph W
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear. Low 39F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
39°F Generally clear. Low 39F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Hereford

29°F Clear Feels like 23°
Wind
6 mph NNW
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
44°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Dalhart

25°F Clear Feels like 17°
Wind
7 mph W
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
34°F Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Perryton

30°F Clear Feels like 30°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 37F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F A clear sky. Low 37F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Pampa

31°F Clear Feels like 31°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 42F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
42°F A few passing clouds. Low 42F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

Hello friends and good Tuesday morning. On this Election Day, we can look forward to morning temperatures cold enough for an extra layer, while some patchy fog is trying to move into the Texas Panhandle from the east. Use extra caution if you have to drive through with reduced visibility. The sky will clear out after sunrise as we slowly warm up today, to the 50s and low 60s but this afternoon will be quite sunny.

Wednesday, we get to warm up to near 70 for several places under more cloud cover ahead of a round of showers and even thunderstorms that develops in the afternoon. By Thursday morning, a cold front arrives, kicking the wind up and bringing a chance at a wintry mix, mainly for our northern counties while the rest of us just get a cold rain. This system is still up in the air, so stay tuned for changes. That afternoon will be cloudy and chilly with highs in the 30s and 40s.

We’ll get back to the warmer 60s and 70s heading into the weekend.

Have a terrific Tuesday!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

