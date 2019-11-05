Another sunny afternoon before rain

Hello friends and good Tuesday morning. On this Election Day, we can look forward to morning temperatures cold enough for an extra layer, while some patchy fog is trying to move into the Texas Panhandle from the east. Use extra caution if you have to drive through with reduced visibility. The sky will clear out after sunrise as we slowly warm up today, to the 50s and low 60s but this afternoon will be quite sunny.



Wednesday, we get to warm up to near 70 for several places under more cloud cover ahead of a round of showers and even thunderstorms that develops in the afternoon. By Thursday morning, a cold front arrives, kicking the wind up and bringing a chance at a wintry mix, mainly for our northern counties while the rest of us just get a cold rain. This system is still up in the air, so stay tuned for changes. That afternoon will be cloudy and chilly with highs in the 30s and 40s.



We’ll get back to the warmer 60s and 70s heading into the weekend.



Have a terrific Tuesday!



Meteorologist Chris Martin