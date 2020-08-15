Good Saturday evening, we’re tracking some thunderstorms moving into the panhandle this evening that may be severe. Temps will top out in the 90’s in the city. Sunday morning will be humid for most of us as activity dies out to our east in our early morning hours, we’ll be tracking another round of storms to our west making it’s way due south through our evening hours. Monday most of us will remain clear of precipitation with temps in the low 90’s. Tuesday more scattered storms are possible in our evening hours with temps in the 90’s again and we’ll continue those rain chances well into the later half of next week, wrapping up on Friday. Leaving us with a partly cloudy Saturday with temps in the mid to low 90’s. Have a good weekend!
Another stormy weekend
Amarillo97°F Clear Feels like 97°
- Wind
- 14 mph E
- Humidity
- 24%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
68°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 14 mph ESE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Dumas92°F Clear Feels like 92°
- Wind
- 10 mph ESE
- Humidity
- 38%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
64°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph E
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Hereford93°F Clear Feels like 93°
- Wind
- 16 mph SW
- Humidity
- 24%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
66°F Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 66F. SSE winds shifting to NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
- Wind
- 13 mph SE
- Precip
- 40%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Dalhart94°F Clear Feels like 94°
- Wind
- 13 mph SE
- Humidity
- 26%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
63°F Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
- Wind
- 14 mph SE
- Precip
- 80%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Perryton90°F Clear Feels like 90°
- Wind
- 10 mph ESE
- Humidity
- 39%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
65°F Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low near 65F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
- Wind
- 11 mph E
- Precip
- 50%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Pampa95°F Clear Feels like 97°
- Wind
- 16 mph E
- Humidity
- 37%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
69°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 14 mph ESE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent