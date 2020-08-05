Good Wednesday morning we’ve had a humid start with thunderstorms lingering in our overnight hours. We’ll warm up into the mid to upper 90’s here in the city with a stationary front still centralized over the panhandle, we’ll have another round of storms moving in from the west this evening. Not as great of a chance for rain here in the city but mostly for our western counties, still a chance for rain in the city late though. Thursday we’ll be a bit warmer with a better chance for rain in the city towards our evening hours with a similar flow for these storms. Friday we’ll be tracking another round of storms with highs approaching 100 degrees for Saturday as well with another round of storms late with breezy conditions for both days. Sunday we’ll track another round of storms with highs in the lower 90’s. Monday/Tuesday we’ll have another round of storms late with highs in the upper 90’s. Have a great week!
Another round of summertime thunderstorms
Amarillo65°F Clear Feels like 65°
- Wind
- 12 mph ESE
- Humidity
- 87%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
70°F Partly cloudy skies. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
- Wind
- 17 mph SSE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Dumas63°F Clear Feels like 63°
- Wind
- 10 mph S
- Humidity
- 91%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
66°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 66F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph SE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Hereford66°F Clear Feels like 66°
- Wind
- mph
- Humidity
- 85%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
70°F A few clouds. Low near 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 12 mph S
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Dalhart63°F Clear Feels like 63°
- Wind
- 12 mph SW
- Humidity
- 93%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
66°F Mostly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 12 mph SSE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Perryton64°F Clear Feels like 64°
- Wind
- 7 mph S
- Humidity
- 89%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
67°F Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 14 mph SE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Pampa68°F Broken Clouds Feels like 68°
- Wind
- 10 mph S
- Humidity
- 77%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
69°F Some clouds. Low 69F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph.
- Wind
- 18 mph SE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous