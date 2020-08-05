Another round of summertime thunderstorms

Good Wednesday morning we’ve had a humid start with thunderstorms lingering in our overnight hours. We’ll warm up into the mid to upper 90’s here in the city with a stationary front still centralized over the panhandle, we’ll have another round of storms moving in from the west this evening. Not as great of a chance for rain here in the city but mostly for our western counties, still a chance for rain in the city late though. Thursday we’ll be a bit warmer with a better chance for rain in the city towards our evening hours with a similar flow for these storms. Friday we’ll be tracking another round of storms with highs approaching 100 degrees for Saturday as well with another round of storms late with breezy conditions for both days. Sunday we’ll track another round of storms with highs in the lower 90’s. Monday/Tuesday we’ll have another round of storms late with highs in the upper 90’s. Have a great week!

