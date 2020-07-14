Another record-breaking day of heat with continuing rain chances

Few Clouds

Amarillo

82°F Few Clouds Feels like 82°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph.
69°F Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph NE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dumas

80°F Clear Feels like 80°
Wind
15 mph SSW
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
65°F Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph NNE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Hereford

80°F Clear Feels like 80°
Wind
mph
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. WNW winds shifting to NE at 10 to 15 mph.
71°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. WNW winds shifting to NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph.
66°F Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph NNE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Perryton

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
66°F Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph NE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Pampa

79°F Clear Feels like 80°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph.
69°F Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Good Tuesday morning folks. We have one more day of record high temperatures, blistering heat, that is, until we get too cool off a bit with a frontal boundary moving through. We’re starting off on the cloudy side but will see a mostly sunny sky by midday. Scattered thunderstorms can be expected after 4 pm today with similar hail and wind threats as yesterday, with the wind being the bigger issue. We’ll heat up to the 100s again with a number of locations getting close to 110 or over. Remember to stay hydrated, and don’t leave your kids or pets in a hot car. Take a break from whatever you’re doing if you start to feel dizzy or light-headed.

Wednesday is looking much less hot, with highs from the mid 90s to a few 100s but not nearly as bad as today will be. Storms are likely in the late evening hours and some continue on overnight.

Thursday and Friday get more breezy but temperatures won’t rise a whole lot. The possibility of rain drops off quite a bit after tomorrow and going into the weekend.

Stay safe friends.

Meteorologist Chris Martin

