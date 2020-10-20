Good Tuesday morning. We’re starting out with fog developing again with early temperatures in the 40s and 50s, so you’ll want a jacket or sweater. The sky clears out for the most part in the afternoon as we heat up to highs in the 70s and 80s.
Tomorrow morning brings another round of fog but the rest of the day will be breezy and just a bit warmer. Thursday continues the trend of way-above-average highs.
Friday morning, a dry cold front blasts through, leaving us with day time temperatures in the 50s before we get down to freezing Saturday morning.
Enjoy your Tuesday!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
Another October warming trend
Amarillo46°F Overcast Feels like 40°
- Wind
- 13 mph S
- Humidity
- 89%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
55°F Partly cloudy skies. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 15 mph SSE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Dumas43°F Clear Feels like 43°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 95%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
49°F Partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph ESE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Hereford48°F Overcast Feels like 46°
- Wind
- 6 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 93%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
54°F A few passing clouds. Low 54F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph S
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Dalhart40°F Clear Feels like 40°
- Wind
- 3 mph SW
- Humidity
- 93%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
46°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 46F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 12 mph E
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Perryton40°F Overcast Feels like 34°
- Wind
- 9 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 88%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
50°F Some clouds and possibly an isolated thunderstorm late. Low near 50F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
- Wind
- 10 mph ESE
- Precip
- 30%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Pampa46°F Clear Feels like 39°
- Wind
- 17 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 91%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
55°F Partly cloudy. Low near 55F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 14 mph SE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
