Another October warming trend

Good Tuesday morning. We’re starting out with fog developing again with early temperatures in the 40s and 50s, so you’ll want a jacket or sweater. The sky clears out for the most part in the afternoon as we heat up to highs in the 70s and 80s.

Tomorrow morning brings another round of fog but the rest of the day will be breezy and just a bit warmer. Thursday continues the trend of way-above-average highs.

Friday morning, a dry cold front blasts through, leaving us with day time temperatures in the 50s before we get down to freezing Saturday morning.

Enjoy your Tuesday!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

