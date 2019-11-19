Another nice day before rain and snow

Good Tuesday morning. Today is looking much like the start of the week, with a mostly sunny sky and highs in the 70s but the wind cranks up a bit for the afternoon hours. You may need the jacket early on but short sleeves will be better for the rest of the day.



A fast-moving upper-level system will bring a round of showers and thunderstorms to the High Plains from the late morning to the early afternoon tomorrow while we only heat up to the upper 60s. This will be followed by colder weather for Thursday as we cool off to the 40s ahead of precipitation in the evening that starts as rain but then snow mixes in for our northern counties, going into Friday morning. As of this writing, we can expect 1 to 3 inches of accumulation from Dalhart to Clayton and much of the Oklahoma Panhandle into Kansas while our southern counties may not see a flake. The wintry mix looks to end after sunrise Friday as we start to heat up above freezing. Stay tuned for updates on this event as there is still uncertainty to it.



We’ll get back to the 50s and 60s this weekend with much more sunshine.



Have a great day!



Meteorologist Chris Martin