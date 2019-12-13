Another nice day before much colder conditions

Happy Friday folks! It’s a chilly morning ahead of a pretty nice afternoon that will have more sunshine. Temperatures rise from the 20s and 30s to the 50s by 12 pm and then we’ll top out in the mid 60s. We have another day of mild winds ahead of us, only running at 5 to 15 mph.

Saturday is looking just as sunny but a bit more breezy as we heat up to the upper 50s and low 60s but then Sunday, the next round of cold air arrives. Our northern counties get very chilly then with highs in the 30s and 40s, while our southern counties reach the 50s and 60s thanks to how slow the cold front will be moving. Amarillo will be very close to that line so stay tuned for updates.

Sunday night and Monday morning, we’ll look for a round of light snow to move over our northern counties as we cool off to the teens and 20s. Monday afternoon will be cold and cloudy as the snow moves out. Accumulations look to be pretty low.

Sunshine returns with warmer weather from Tuesday on.

Enjoy your weekend!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

