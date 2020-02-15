Good Saturday evening everyone, another mild weekend! Highs for today in the upper 50’s across the area. Sunday and Monday will have similar conditions! Highs for Sunday in the upper 60’s and Monday will be in the lower to mid 60’s. Tuesday we do have a cold front moving in dropping our temperatures in the low 40’s and upper 30’s with a chance for snow on Wednesday and highs in the 30’s for both our Wednesday and Thursday. We return to more mild/seasonal conditions going into next weekend with highs back in the upper 50’s. Have a great weekend!
Another mild start to our weekend
Amarillo57°F Clear Feels like 57°
- Wind
- 6 mph NE
- Humidity
- 29%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
31°F Generally clear. Low 31F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph SE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Dumas53°F Clear Feels like 53°
- Wind
- 3 mph ENE
- Humidity
- 30%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
26°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph SSE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Hereford58°F Clear Feels like 58°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 28%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
31°F Mostly clear. Low 31F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph SSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Dalhart54°F Clear Feels like 54°
- Wind
- 6 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 30%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
27°F A few clouds. Low 27F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph SE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Perryton54°F Clear Feels like 54°
- Wind
- 8 mph NE
- Humidity
- 27%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
27°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 12 mph ESE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Pampa56°F Clear Feels like 56°
- Wind
- 9 mph ENE
- Humidity
- 28%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
28°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 28F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph ESE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous