Another mild start to our weekend

Weather

Clear

Amarillo

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
6 mph NE
Humidity
29%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear. Low 31F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
31°F Generally clear. Low 31F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
3 mph ENE
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
26°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 31F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
31°F Mostly clear. Low 31F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 27F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
27°F A few clouds. Low 27F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
8 mph NE
Humidity
27%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
27°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
9 mph ENE
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 28F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
28°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 28F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Good Saturday evening everyone, another mild weekend! Highs for today in the upper 50’s across the area. Sunday and Monday will have similar conditions! Highs for Sunday in the upper 60’s and Monday will be in the lower to mid 60’s. Tuesday we do have a cold front moving in dropping our temperatures in the low 40’s and upper 30’s with a chance for snow on Wednesday and highs in the 30’s for both our Wednesday and Thursday. We return to more mild/seasonal conditions going into next weekend with highs back in the upper 50’s. Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

