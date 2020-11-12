Good Thursday morning folks. Cold mornings and mild afternoons continue this week, and today will be no exception. We’ll heat up from lows in the 20s and 30s to day time temperatures in the 50s and 60s as a weak cold front moves in. We’ll see a partly cloudy sky in the afternoon with winds at 5 to 15 mph.
Tomorrow morning, we’ll see a few more spots getting down to freezing and then it’ll be a cloudy and chilly day, with highs in the 40s and 50s. A few pockets of rain will try to develop, mainly for our eastern counties.
Saturday brings back breezy and warmer weather, with the 70s again but we cool down a bit for Sunday, just staying dry that time.
Meteorologist Chris Martin
Another mild November day
Amarillo38°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 34°
- Wind
- 5 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 47%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
31°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 14 mph ENE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Dumas32°F Clear Feels like 25°
- Wind
- 8 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 52%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
26°F A few clouds. Low 26F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph E
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Hereford32°F Clear Feels like 26°
- Wind
- 6 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 65%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
31°F Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 31F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 12 mph ENE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Dalhart31°F Clear Feels like 23°
- Wind
- 9 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 50%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
26°F Some clouds. Low 26F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 13 mph NE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Perryton30°F Clear Feels like 22°
- Wind
- 10 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 82%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
26°F A few clouds. Low 26F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph ENE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Pampa35°F Clear Feels like 28°
- Wind
- 9 mph W
- Humidity
- 61%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
30°F Some clouds. Low around 30F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 12 mph ENE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Good Thursday morning folks. Cold mornings and mild afternoons continue this week, and today will be no exception. We’ll heat up from lows in the 20s and 30s to day time temperatures in the 50s and 60s as a weak cold front moves in. We’ll see a partly cloudy sky in the afternoon with winds at 5 to 15 mph.