Another mild November day

Scattered Clouds

Amarillo

38°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 34°
Wind
5 mph WNW
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph.
31°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dumas

32°F Clear Feels like 25°
Wind
8 mph WNW
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 26F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
26°F A few clouds. Low 26F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Hereford

32°F Clear Feels like 26°
Wind
6 mph WNW
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 31F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
31°F Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 31F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

31°F Clear Feels like 23°
Wind
9 mph WNW
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 26F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
26°F Some clouds. Low 26F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Perryton

30°F Clear Feels like 22°
Wind
10 mph WNW
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 26F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
26°F A few clouds. Low 26F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Pampa

35°F Clear Feels like 28°
Wind
9 mph W
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low around 30F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
30°F Some clouds. Low around 30F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Good Thursday morning folks. Cold mornings and mild afternoons continue this week, and today will be no exception. We’ll heat up from lows in the 20s and 30s to day time temperatures in the 50s and 60s as a weak cold front moves in. We’ll see a partly cloudy sky in the afternoon with winds at 5 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow morning, we’ll see a few more spots getting down to freezing and then it’ll be a cloudy and chilly day, with highs in the 40s and 50s. A few pockets of rain will try to develop, mainly for our eastern counties.

Saturday brings back breezy and warmer weather, with the 70s again but we cool down a bit for Sunday, just staying dry that time.

Meteorologist Chris Martin

