Another hot start to the week

Fair

Amarillo

75°F Fair Feels like 75°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
72°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Dumas

73°F Fair Feels like 73°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
70°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Hereford

72°F Fair Feels like 72°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
70°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Dalhart

70°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 70°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
67°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
17 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Perryton

71°F Fair Feels like 71°
Wind
6 mph SSW
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
73°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
18 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Pampa

76°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 78°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
73°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Howdy folks and good Monday morning to you. This weekend’s heat will come back today, with more triple-digit highs this afternoon. We’ll see a partly cloudy sky before a few storms develop later on. A few cells will be capable of strong straight-line winds and heavy downpours. Of course, if you hear thunder, head indoors. Besides the threat for storms, we’ll also have some areas well over 100 degrees so take a break if you start to feel light-headed or dizzy.

We’ll see daily afternoon storms on a hit-or-miss basis, while temperatures start to come down a few degrees as the week continues.

Stay cool and have a great day!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

