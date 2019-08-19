Howdy folks and good Monday morning to you. This weekend’s heat will come back today, with more triple-digit highs this afternoon. We’ll see a partly cloudy sky before a few storms develop later on. A few cells will be capable of strong straight-line winds and heavy downpours. Of course, if you hear thunder, head indoors. Besides the threat for storms, we’ll also have some areas well over 100 degrees so take a break if you start to feel light-headed or dizzy.
We’ll see daily afternoon storms on a hit-or-miss basis, while temperatures start to come down a few degrees as the week continues.
Stay cool and have a great day!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
Another hot start to the week
Amarillo75°F Fair Feels like 75°
- Wind
- 14 mph S
- Humidity
- 55%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
72°F Partly Cloudy
- Wind
- 13 mph SSE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Dumas73°F Fair Feels like 73°
- Wind
- 9 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 60%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
70°F Partly Cloudy
- Wind
- 14 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Hereford72°F Fair Feels like 72°
- Wind
- 0 mph CALM
- Humidity
- 64%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
70°F Partly Cloudy
- Wind
- 12 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Dalhart70°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 70°
- Wind
- 10 mph S
- Humidity
- 65%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
67°F Partly Cloudy
- Wind
- 17 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Perryton71°F Fair Feels like 71°
- Wind
- 6 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 66%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
73°F Partly Cloudy
- Wind
- 18 mph S
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Pampa76°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 78°
- Wind
- 6 mph S
- Humidity
- 57%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
73°F Partly Cloudy
- Wind
- 11 mph SSE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
