Another hot June week with a few chances for rain

Clear

Amarillo

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
17 mph S
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
64°F Mainly clear. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
19 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dumas

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
63°F Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
20 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Hereford

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
12 mph SSW
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear skies. Low 63F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
63°F Generally clear skies. Low 63F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
18 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 63F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
63°F Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 63F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
22 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Perryton

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
64°F Mostly clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
21 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Pampa

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
66°F Mostly clear. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
19 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Good Monday morning folks. It’s a pleasant start to the week with a bit of a breeze out there, and the breeze continues for the rest of the day. We’ll look for ample sunshine as temperatures return to the 90s, with a few spots close to 100. A stray storm is possible up in northeast New Mexico, but the rest of us stay dry. Of course, the wildfire danger is elevated so avoid outdoor burning, and for the rest of the week too.

Tuesday is shaping up nearly the same but then we may have enough energy for storms to develop here in the Texas Panhandle Wednesday afternoon. Isolated storms could be seen Thursday and Friday as well, with highs still reaching the 90s.

Have a great day and stay cool out there.

Meteorologist Chris Martin

