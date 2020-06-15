Good Monday morning folks. It’s a pleasant start to the week with a bit of a breeze out there, and the breeze continues for the rest of the day. We’ll look for ample sunshine as temperatures return to the 90s, with a few spots close to 100. A stray storm is possible up in northeast New Mexico, but the rest of us stay dry. Of course, the wildfire danger is elevated so avoid outdoor burning, and for the rest of the week too.
Tuesday is shaping up nearly the same but then we may have enough energy for storms to develop here in the Texas Panhandle Wednesday afternoon. Isolated storms could be seen Thursday and Friday as well, with highs still reaching the 90s.
Have a great day and stay cool out there.
Meteorologist Chris Martin
Another hot June week with a few chances for rain
