Another hot & dry day before some rain chances

Good Wednesday morning, we’ll have another hot day with highs in the upper 90’s and low 100’s across the area accompanied with calmer winds as well. Thursday we’ll have a chance for rain with scattered/isolated storms in the area, in regards to the locations of these storms there may be a storm in the vicinity of Amarillo towards our evening hours with highs in the 90’s once more. Friday we will have an even better chance for rain in the city, with highs in the low 90’s and calm SE winds. Saturday we’ll be tracking some scattered thunderstorms in the area as well towards our evening hours with highs in the low 90’s and calm SE winds. Sunday we’ll also have another chance for some isolated thunderstorms in our evening hours with highs in the low 90’s once more. Going into next week we will warm up a bit more with highs in the mid to low 90’s and a very low chance for rain on both days at this point but that may change as we get closer. Have a great week!