Another hot & dry day before some rain chances

Clear

Amarillo

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
17 mph NNW
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
70°F Some clouds. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
22 mph NNW
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
68°F Partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

76°F Clear Feels like 76°
Wind
mph
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
69°F Partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
24 mph N
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
66°F Partly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
20 mph N
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low around 70F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
70°F Mainly clear. Low around 70F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
15 mph NNW
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
72°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Good Wednesday morning, we’ll have another hot day with highs in the upper 90’s and low 100’s across the area accompanied with calmer winds as well. Thursday we’ll have a chance for rain with scattered/isolated storms in the area, in regards to the locations of these storms there may be a storm in the vicinity of Amarillo towards our evening hours with highs in the 90’s once more. Friday we will have an even better chance for rain in the city, with highs in the low 90’s and calm SE winds. Saturday we’ll be tracking some scattered thunderstorms in the area as well towards our evening hours with highs in the low 90’s and calm SE winds. Sunday we’ll also have another chance for some isolated thunderstorms in our evening hours with highs in the low 90’s once more. Going into next week we will warm up a bit more with highs in the mid to low 90’s and a very low chance for rain on both days at this point but that may change as we get closer. Have a great week!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

