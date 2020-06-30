End of June heat on the way

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

78°F Clear Feels like 78°
Wind
13 mph SW
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph.
64°F Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

79°F Clear Feels like 79°
Wind
13 mph SW
Humidity
22%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 63F. W winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
63°F Clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 63F. W winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
20 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

81°F Clear Feels like 81°
Wind
mph
Humidity
20%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 63F. WSW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
63°F A clear sky. Low 63F. WSW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
19 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

81°F Clear Feels like 81°
Wind
13 mph W
Humidity
23%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear. Windy this evening. Low near 60F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph, becoming NW and decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
60°F Clear. Windy this evening. Low near 60F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph, becoming NW and decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
22 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

82°F Clear Feels like 82°
Wind
17 mph SW
Humidity
24%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph.
64°F Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
19 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

85°F Clear Feels like 85°
Wind
21 mph WSW
Humidity
25%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph.
66°F Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Good Tuesday morning, we have another hot ones on our hands with highs reaching into the upper 90’s and low 100’s with breezy conditions to cool us off from time to time. Wednesday will be slightly cooler by a degree or so here in the city as a cold front moves through, bringing us partly cloudy skies as well and variable winds throughout. Thursday we still have a slight chance for a thunderstorm back towards our southern/eastern counties but a little to no chance for rain in the city. Friday we’ll have a better chance for scattered storms here in the city with highs in the mid to low 90’s with another frontal boundary. Saturday we’ll have a chance for some isolated storms later in our evening hours with highs in the low 90’s. Sunday and Monday both have chances for scattered storms late as well with highs in the low 90’s. We’ll finally get a break in our ridge toward Wednesday with that frontal boundary and longwave trough, giving us better chances for precipitation in the later half of the week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss