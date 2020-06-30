Good Tuesday morning, we have another hot ones on our hands with highs reaching into the upper 90’s and low 100’s with breezy conditions to cool us off from time to time. Wednesday will be slightly cooler by a degree or so here in the city as a cold front moves through, bringing us partly cloudy skies as well and variable winds throughout. Thursday we still have a slight chance for a thunderstorm back towards our southern/eastern counties but a little to no chance for rain in the city. Friday we’ll have a better chance for scattered storms here in the city with highs in the mid to low 90’s with another frontal boundary. Saturday we’ll have a chance for some isolated storms later in our evening hours with highs in the low 90’s. Sunday and Monday both have chances for scattered storms late as well with highs in the low 90’s. We’ll finally get a break in our ridge toward Wednesday with that frontal boundary and longwave trough, giving us better chances for precipitation in the later half of the week.
End of June heat on the way
Amarillo78°F Clear Feels like 78°
