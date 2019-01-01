Another Frigid Night Ahead...

AMARILLO, TX - Good Evening!

2019 has already started off on a cold note and that will also be the story overnight tonight. Temperatures are expected to drop down into the teens and single digits with wind chills in the negatives. We'll also see some snow showers throughout the central and southern Texas Panhandle. Overall accumulation is expected to be less than an inch here in Amarillo.

Wednesday morning will start off cold and we might see some lingering snow showers. During the afternoon temperatures pick up into the 30s. Looking forward to this weekend we see some much warmer temperatures work their way into the region with daytime highs in the 60s.

Thank you for logging on and have a great night!

Meteorologist Britney Trumpy