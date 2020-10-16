Another fall weather day before a warm up

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

37°F Clear Feels like 37°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with clear skies. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
49°F Windy with clear skies. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
22 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Dumas

31°F Clear Feels like 31°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
46°F Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
18 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Hereford

32°F Clear Feels like 32°
Wind
3 mph N
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
46°F Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
18 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Dalhart

32°F Clear Feels like 26°
Wind
6 mph NW
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 43F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
43°F Clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 43F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
20 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Perryton

32°F Clear Feels like 27°
Wind
5 mph WNW
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with clear skies. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
46°F Windy with clear skies. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
22 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Pampa

39°F Clear Feels like 39°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear and windy. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
49°F Clear and windy. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
23 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New

Good Friday morning, we’ve had a cold start with lows in the 30’s and 40’s. We’ll warm up today into the 60’s and 70’s with breezy conditions going into our evening hours and mostly sunny conditions throughout the day. Saturday will be much warmer with highs extending into the upper 80’s and breezy conditions throughout as a cold front moves through later on going into Sunday. Sunday will be windy and much cooler with highs in the 50’s and 60’s and partly cloudy conditions. Monday we’ll warm back up into the seasonal 70’s as winds back off. Tuesday through Thursday will be ranging from the low to mid 80’s. Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss