Good Friday morning, we’ve had a cold start with lows in the 30’s and 40’s. We’ll warm up today into the 60’s and 70’s with breezy conditions going into our evening hours and mostly sunny conditions throughout the day. Saturday will be much warmer with highs extending into the upper 80’s and breezy conditions throughout as a cold front moves through later on going into Sunday. Sunday will be windy and much cooler with highs in the 50’s and 60’s and partly cloudy conditions. Monday we’ll warm back up into the seasonal 70’s as winds back off. Tuesday through Thursday will be ranging from the low to mid 80’s. Have a great weekend!
Another fall weather day before a warm up
