Another cool December day; a much warmer weekend

Weather

Clear

Amarillo

25°F Clear Feels like 16°
Wind
9 mph W
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
24°F Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dumas

25°F Clear Feels like 13°
Wind
13 mph NW
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 22F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
22°F A clear sky. Low 22F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Hereford

22°F Clear Feels like 12°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
22°F Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

29°F Clear Feels like 19°
Wind
12 mph NNW
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 20F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
20°F Clear skies. Low near 20F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Perryton

22°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 14°
Wind
7 mph W
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 21F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
21°F Clear skies. Low 21F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Pampa

27°F Clear Feels like 21°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
25°F Clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Happy Friday friends! The clouds from yesterday are clearing out and it’s cold but with pretty mild winds. The wind cranks up again around midday, from the north, as we only heat up to the upper 40s and low 50s but we’ll see more sunshine for the afternoon.

Thankfully, this weekend brings much warmer weather, as we reach the 60s with calmer conditions tomorrow and then Sunday, the 70s come around.

Monday gets breezy but just about as warm and then we’ll cool off to the low 60s for Christmas Eve, looking for a few rain showers to move through that evening. Christmas Day, we’ll heat up to the upper 50s under a partly cloudy sky.

Enjoy your weekend!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

