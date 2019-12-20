Another cool December day; a much warmer weekend

Happy Friday friends! The clouds from yesterday are clearing out and it’s cold but with pretty mild winds. The wind cranks up again around midday, from the north, as we only heat up to the upper 40s and low 50s but we’ll see more sunshine for the afternoon.



Thankfully, this weekend brings much warmer weather, as we reach the 60s with calmer conditions tomorrow and then Sunday, the 70s come around.



Monday gets breezy but just about as warm and then we’ll cool off to the low 60s for Christmas Eve, looking for a few rain showers to move through that evening. Christmas Day, we’ll heat up to the upper 50s under a partly cloudy sky.



Enjoy your weekend!



Meteorologist Chris Martin