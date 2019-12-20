Happy Friday friends! The clouds from yesterday are clearing out and it’s cold but with pretty mild winds. The wind cranks up again around midday, from the north, as we only heat up to the upper 40s and low 50s but we’ll see more sunshine for the afternoon.
Thankfully, this weekend brings much warmer weather, as we reach the 60s with calmer conditions tomorrow and then Sunday, the 70s come around.
Monday gets breezy but just about as warm and then we’ll cool off to the low 60s for Christmas Eve, looking for a few rain showers to move through that evening. Christmas Day, we’ll heat up to the upper 50s under a partly cloudy sky.
Enjoy your weekend!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
Another cool December day; a much warmer weekend
Amarillo25°F Clear Feels like 16°
- Wind
- 9 mph W
- Humidity
- 66%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
24°F Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph NW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Dumas25°F Clear Feels like 13°
- Wind
- 13 mph NW
- Humidity
- 64%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
22°F A clear sky. Low 22F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph NW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Hereford22°F Clear Feels like 12°
- Wind
- 10 mph N
- Humidity
- 78%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
22°F Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 6 mph NW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Dalhart29°F Clear Feels like 19°
- Wind
- 12 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 54%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
20°F Clear skies. Low near 20F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph NW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Perryton22°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 14°
- Wind
- 7 mph W
- Humidity
- 72%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
21°F Clear skies. Low 21F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 6 mph NW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Pampa27°F Clear Feels like 21°
- Wind
- 5 mph S
- Humidity
- 64%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
25°F Clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph NW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
