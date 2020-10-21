Another cloudy morning, another warm afternoon

Good Wednesday morning folks. Low clouds and some fog have moved back into the area, and a few spots could see some drizzle but we’re a bit warmer outside than we were yesterday morning. The clouds will clear out again after midday, leading to a breezy afternoon with highs in the 70s and 80s.

Tomorrow morning is looking less cloudy but about as warm. Highs on Thursday jump a bit warmer, with some locations approaching the low 90s as winds get even more brisk.

Friday, a windy and dry cold front comes through, bringing us back down to the 50s, and we will likely freeze Saturday morning but average conditions can be expected later on that day.

Sunday brings conditions down again but we’re looking for very cold weather on Monday with a hard freeze, a light wintry mix and temperatures staying below 30.

Have a great day and enjoy the warm weather while it lasts.

Meteorologist Chris Martin

