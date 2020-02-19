Another chilly day before snow tonight

Overcast

Amarillo

32°F Overcast Feels like 23°
Wind
12 mph SE
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then some snow showers after midnight. Low near 25F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50%.
25°F Partly cloudy this evening, then some snow showers after midnight. Low near 25F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50%.
Wind
17 mph ENE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Dumas

33°F Overcast Feels like 25°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Snow showers developing late. Low 23F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
23°F Cloudy. Snow showers developing late. Low 23F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Wind
16 mph ENE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Hereford

30°F Overcast Feels like 30°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by periods of snow showers late. Low near 25F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
25°F Partly cloudy skies early followed by periods of snow showers late. Low near 25F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
Wind
15 mph ENE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Dalhart

34°F Overcast Feels like 25°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low 23F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60%. About one inch of snow expected.
23°F Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low 23F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60%. About one inch of snow expected.
Wind
17 mph ENE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Perryton

33°F Overcast Feels like 26°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low 23F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
23°F Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low 23F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Wind
15 mph NE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Pampa

35°F Overcast Feels like 26°
Wind
13 mph SE
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Snow showers developing late. Low near 25F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%.
25°F Cloudy. Snow showers developing late. Low near 25F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%.
Wind
16 mph ENE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Good Wednesday morning folks. We’re starting off cloudy and near freezing and the clouds will continue to hang over the area again today as temperatures rise to the 40s, with a few low 50s out there.

The next round of precipitation comes late tonight and early tomorrow morning with rain showers to the south, and snow showers to the north. A batch of much colder air moves in with brisk winds from the northeast and we’ll have to face wind chills down in the single digits. Light to moderate snow continues until around noon Thursday before clearing out and accumulations look to be pretty low for most of us, and only up to a few inches for our northern counties.

Average February temperatures return for Friday before a round of rain showers hits Saturday afternoon and overnight into Sunday morning. We’ll see highs in the 50s from Friday through the weekend.

Meteorologist Chris Martin

