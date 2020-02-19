Good Wednesday morning folks. We’re starting off cloudy and near freezing and the clouds will continue to hang over the area again today as temperatures rise to the 40s, with a few low 50s out there.
The next round of precipitation comes late tonight and early tomorrow morning with rain showers to the south, and snow showers to the north. A batch of much colder air moves in with brisk winds from the northeast and we’ll have to face wind chills down in the single digits. Light to moderate snow continues until around noon Thursday before clearing out and accumulations look to be pretty low for most of us, and only up to a few inches for our northern counties.
Average February temperatures return for Friday before a round of rain showers hits Saturday afternoon and overnight into Sunday morning. We’ll see highs in the 50s from Friday through the weekend.
Meteorologist Chris Martin
Another chilly day before snow tonight
Amarillo32°F Overcast Feels like 23°
- Wind
- 12 mph SE
- Humidity
- 59%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 17 mph ENE
- Precip
- 50%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Dumas33°F Overcast Feels like 25°
- Wind
- 10 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 53%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 16 mph ENE
- Precip
- 60%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Hereford30°F Overcast Feels like 30°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 77%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 15 mph ENE
- Precip
- 40%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Dalhart34°F Overcast Feels like 25°
- Wind
- 12 mph S
- Humidity
- 54%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 17 mph ENE
- Precip
- 60%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Perryton33°F Overcast Feels like 26°
- Wind
- 8 mph SE
- Humidity
- 62%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 15 mph NE
- Precip
- 60%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Pampa35°F Overcast Feels like 26°
- Wind
- 13 mph SE
- Humidity
- 55%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 16 mph ENE
- Precip
- 50%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
