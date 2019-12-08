An unseasonably warm December Sunday

Good Sunday morning folks. We’re starting off chilly but pretty calm, and this afternoon looks to be a few degrees warmer than yesterday and about as breezy.



Tomorrow brings the next blustery cold front, with highs only in the 40s and low 50s, with more cloud cover overhead.



We’ll have a few days on a warming trend before another drop in temperatures by Thursday, while rain chances stay low.



Have a great day!



Meteorologist Chris Martin