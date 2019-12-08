An unseasonably warm December Sunday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

44°F Clear Feels like 40°
Wind
7 mph SW
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with partly cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
44°F Windy with partly cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
21 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

42°F Clear Feels like 38°
Wind
6 mph WSW
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 38F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
38°F Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 38F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
20 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
17 mph W
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low near 45F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
45°F Partly cloudy skies. Low near 45F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
19 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

43°F Clear Feels like 40°
Wind
5 mph NW
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 37F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
37°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 37F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

38°F Clear Feels like 31°
Wind
9 mph NW
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
38°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
17 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

48°F Clear Feels like 43°
Wind
10 mph W
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
42°F Windy with partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
20 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Good Sunday morning folks. We’re starting off chilly but pretty calm, and this afternoon looks to be a few degrees warmer than yesterday and about as breezy.

Tomorrow brings the next blustery cold front, with highs only in the 40s and low 50s, with more cloud cover overhead.

We’ll have a few days on a warming trend before another drop in temperatures by Thursday, while rain chances stay low.

Have a great day!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss