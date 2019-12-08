Good Sunday morning folks. We’re starting off chilly but pretty calm, and this afternoon looks to be a few degrees warmer than yesterday and about as breezy.
Tomorrow brings the next blustery cold front, with highs only in the 40s and low 50s, with more cloud cover overhead.
We’ll have a few days on a warming trend before another drop in temperatures by Thursday, while rain chances stay low.
Have a great day!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
An unseasonably warm December Sunday
Amarillo44°F Clear Feels like 40°
- Wind
- 7 mph SW
- Humidity
- 63%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
44°F Windy with partly cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
- Wind
- 21 mph W
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Dumas42°F Clear Feels like 38°
- Wind
- 6 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 59%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
38°F Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 38F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
- Wind
- 20 mph W
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Hereford56°F Clear Feels like 56°
- Wind
- 17 mph W
- Humidity
- 44%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
45°F Partly cloudy skies. Low near 45F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
- Wind
- 19 mph W
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Dalhart43°F Clear Feels like 40°
- Wind
- 5 mph NW
- Humidity
- 53%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
37°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 37F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 16 mph W
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Perryton38°F Clear Feels like 31°
- Wind
- 9 mph NW
- Humidity
- 77%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
38°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
- Wind
- 17 mph WSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Pampa48°F Clear Feels like 43°
- Wind
- 10 mph W
- Humidity
- 57%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
42°F Windy with partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
- Wind
- 20 mph W
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
