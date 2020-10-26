An early round of winter

Overcast

Amarillo

21°F Overcast Feels like 5°
Wind
22 mph N
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady accumulating snow later on. Near record low temperatures. Low 16F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches.
16°F Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady accumulating snow later on. Near record low temperatures. Low 16F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches.
Wind
19 mph NNE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Dumas

18°F Overcast Feels like 4°
Wind
16 mph N
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers this evening and steady snow likely after midnight. Near record low temperatures. Low around 15F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.
15°F Cloudy with snow showers this evening and steady snow likely after midnight. Near record low temperatures. Low around 15F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.
Wind
13 mph NNE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Hereford

24°F Overcast Feels like 9°
Wind
21 mph NE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Snow showers early, with a steadier snow developing late. Near record low temperatures. Low 17F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.
17°F Snow showers early, with a steadier snow developing late. Near record low temperatures. Low 17F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.
Wind
18 mph NNE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Dalhart

19°F Overcast Feels like 3°
Wind
21 mph N
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Snow showers early will become steadier snow overnight. Near record low temperatures. Low around 15F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
15°F Snow showers early will become steadier snow overnight. Near record low temperatures. Low around 15F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
Wind
17 mph NNE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Perryton

22°F Overcast Feels like 9°
Wind
13 mph NNE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered snow showers early with a steadier snow developing late. Near record low temperatures. Low 16F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
16°F Scattered snow showers early with a steadier snow developing late. Near record low temperatures. Low 16F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
Wind
14 mph N
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Pampa

23°F Overcast Feels like 23°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Snow showers early will become steadier snow overnight. Near record low temperatures. Low 18F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
18°F Snow showers early will become steadier snow overnight. Near record low temperatures. Low 18F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
Wind
16 mph NNE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Good morning folks. Frozen precipitation has come to the High Plains and will continue for the next few days with bitterly cold conditions. Our northwestern counties will likely see mainly snow, while the rest of the area sees a mixture of snow and sleet, leading to icy roadways so slow down on your commute and make sure to bundle up. Temperatures are down to the teens and 20s and won’t get any higher this afternoon. We’re starting out with wind chills in the single digits so you’ll want extra layers. Bring in your pets before you head out and you’ll want to let your faucets drip and open up your sink cabinet doors.

We’ll see this off-and-on precipitation today and tomorrow, with locations in the Panhandles getting up to 4 to 6 inches of snow, whereas eastern New Mexico spots could get higher amounts. Tuesday keeps us all below freezing but the wind starts to die down a bit.

Wednesday looks to continue the wintry mix as we get back above freezing, but just barely, though we’ll see sunshine on Thursday as the winter storms moves out.

This weekend, we’ll heat up to the 40s and 50s as the melting begins.

Stay warm and be very safe.

Meteorologist Chris Martin

