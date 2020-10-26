An early round of winter

Good morning folks. Frozen precipitation has come to the High Plains and will continue for the next few days with bitterly cold conditions. Our northwestern counties will likely see mainly snow, while the rest of the area sees a mixture of snow and sleet, leading to icy roadways so slow down on your commute and make sure to bundle up. Temperatures are down to the teens and 20s and won’t get any higher this afternoon. We’re starting out with wind chills in the single digits so you’ll want extra layers. Bring in your pets before you head out and you’ll want to let your faucets drip and open up your sink cabinet doors.



We’ll see this off-and-on precipitation today and tomorrow, with locations in the Panhandles getting up to 4 to 6 inches of snow, whereas eastern New Mexico spots could get higher amounts. Tuesday keeps us all below freezing but the wind starts to die down a bit.



Wednesday looks to continue the wintry mix as we get back above freezing, but just barely, though we’ll see sunshine on Thursday as the winter storms moves out.



This weekend, we’ll heat up to the 40s and 50s as the melting begins.



Stay warm and be very safe.



Meteorologist Chris Martin