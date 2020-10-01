Good Thursday morning. We’re greeted with another cool start, with the latest cold front already south of us. You may need an extra layer before heading out but the wind is pretty calm. It gets a bit breezy around midday but then dies down as we heat up to the 70s, making for average conditions. The sky above will be more hazy, but otherwise sunny.
Tomorrow, the wind strengthens, coming in from the southwest and helping to propel temperatures to the low to mid 80s.
The wind comes from the north once more for Saturday, cooling us down but not by a whole lot.
Next week, we’ll get back closer to 90 while rain chances are staying low.
Have a great day!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
An average October day
Amarillo48°F Clear Feels like 44°
- Wind
- 9 mph NE
- Humidity
- 61%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
46°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph SE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full
Dumas42°F Clear Feels like 42°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 75%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
43°F A few passing clouds. Low 43F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 6 mph SE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full
Hereford50°F Clear Feels like 47°
- Wind
- 8 mph NE
- Humidity
- 68%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
45°F A clear sky. Low around 45F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full
Dalhart49°F Clear Feels like 45°
- Wind
- 10 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 61%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
43°F A few passing clouds. Low 43F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full
Perryton46°F Clear Feels like 43°
- Wind
- 7 mph N
- Humidity
- 58%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
44°F A few passing clouds. Low 44F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph SE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full
Pampa47°F Clear Feels like 45°
- Wind
- 5 mph NE
- Humidity
- 64%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
48°F Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph SE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full
