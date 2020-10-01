An average October day

Clear

Amarillo

48°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
9 mph NE
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
46°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Dumas

42°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 43F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
43°F A few passing clouds. Low 43F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Hereford

50°F Clear Feels like 47°
Wind
8 mph NE
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low around 45F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
45°F A clear sky. Low around 45F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Dalhart

49°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
10 mph NNE
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 43F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
43°F A few passing clouds. Low 43F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Perryton

46°F Clear Feels like 43°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 44F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
44°F A few passing clouds. Low 44F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Pampa

47°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
5 mph NE
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
48°F Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full

Good Thursday morning. We’re greeted with another cool start, with the latest cold front already south of us. You may need an extra layer before heading out but the wind is pretty calm. It gets a bit breezy around midday but then dies down as we heat up to the 70s, making for average conditions. The sky above will be more hazy, but otherwise sunny.

Tomorrow, the wind strengthens, coming in from the southwest and helping to propel temperatures to the low to mid 80s.

The wind comes from the north once more for Saturday, cooling us down but not by a whole lot.

Next week, we’ll get back closer to 90 while rain chances are staying low.

Have a great day!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

