An Arctic air mass arrives, winter weather tonight

Weather

Few Clouds

Amarillo

38°F Few Clouds Feels like 29°
Wind
16 mph SSE
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low around 35F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
35°F A few clouds. Low around 35F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
19 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

37°F Clear Feels like 28°
Wind
15 mph SE
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 29F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
29°F Some clouds. Low 29F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

42°F Clear Feels like 36°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear. Low 37F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F Generally clear. Low 37F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

34°F Clear Feels like 27°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 28F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
28°F A few clouds. Low 28F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph WSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Perryton

31°F Overcast Feels like 21°
Wind
12 mph ESE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 28F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph.
28°F Mainly clear. Low 28F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Pampa

38°F Overcast Feels like 27°
Wind
23 mph SSE
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 33F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
33°F A few passing clouds. Low 33F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Howdy folks and good Sunday morning. We’re starting off with lows in the 20s and 30s and conditions won’t improve much as the day goes on. Afternoon temperatures will only reach the 30s and low 40s behind the cold front, while a few folks to the southwest may reach the 50s. By the evening, a round of light snow looks to move over the northern Texas Panhandle, Oklahoma Panhandle, southwest Kansas, and far northeastern New Mexico, ending early Monday morning. As of right now, it looks like accumulations will be low, generally less than an inch, though a few isolated spots could see slightly higher amounts.

Tomorrow begins with temperatures in the teens and low 20s but we’ll warm up to the 30s and 40s again, just with stronger winds as the clouds start to break up.

Thankfully, the weather gets calm for Tuesday as the sky clears out, and the rest of next week will be above average.

Stay warm and have a great day!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

