Afternoon storms and more summer heat

Hello folks and good Monday morning to you. After a round of storms in the area last night, today is starting off with a few sprinkles here and there but we’re done with rain until this afternoon. Temperatures will rise from the 60s and 70s to the 100s again today, with record highs.

Thunderstorms are likely after 3 pm, developing first in eastern New Mexico, and moving across the panhandles through the evening hours. Hail up to the size of golf balls and 60 to 70 mph wind gusts are possible from these cells along with frequent lightning and heavy rain. The tornado threat is very low once more. Of course, drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks if you are outside during the hottest part of the day.

Tuesday keeps the heat around but storms will be more isolated in nature, occasionally becoming severe. Many locations back off to the upper 90s from Wednesday into the weekend but our chance for rain starts dropping off as well.

Stay cool and stay safe friends.

Meteorologist Chris Martin

