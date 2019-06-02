Weather

ADVISORY: Amarillo Police and Fire Departments request citizens stay off roads

Posted: Jun 01, 2019

Updated: Jun 01, 2019 09:40 PM CDT

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - The Amarillo Police and Fire Departments are requesting citizens to stay off the roads until the rain subsides.

There are areas around town that are flooding and dozens of drivers are getting stranded.

If you do not need to get out, stay home until the storm and rain have passed.

