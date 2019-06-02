ADVISORY: Amarillo Police and Fire Departments request citizens stay off roads

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - The Amarillo Police and Fire Departments are requesting citizens to stay off the roads until the rain subsides.

There are areas around town that are flooding and dozens of drivers are getting stranded.

If you do not need to get out, stay home until the storm and rain have passed.