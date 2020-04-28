Hello everyone and good Tuesday morning to you. We continue with mild mornings and warm afternoons this week, and we’ll see mainly high-level cloud cover today. It’s going to be breezy, with winds running at 15 to 25 mph as we heat up to the 80s and low 90s this afternoon.
Tomorrow brings a frontal boundary to drop temperatures down close to average with highs in the 70s and low 80s but we’ll stay dry.
Summertime heat hits Thursday and Friday as the wind starts to pick up again, but then the chance for rain comes up for our eastern counties on Saturday with the possibility of thunderstorms.
Have a great day and stay cool!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
Above average warmth continues
Amarillo60°F Clear Feels like 60°
- Wind
- 8 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 55%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
48°F Clear skies. Becoming windy late. Low 48F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
- Wind
- 20 mph NNE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Dumas59°F Clear Feels like 59°
- Wind
- 13 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 46%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
45°F Mainly clear. Low around 45F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
- Wind
- 17 mph NNE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Hereford57°F Clear Feels like 57°
- Wind
- 9 mph W
- Humidity
- 61%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
47°F A clear sky. Low 47F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
- Wind
- 17 mph NE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Dalhart52°F Clear Feels like 52°
- Wind
- 5 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 47%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
45°F Partly cloudy skies. Low near 45F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
- Wind
- 19 mph NNE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Perryton59°F Clear Feels like 59°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 84%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
46°F Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 15 mph N
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Pampa67°F Clear Feels like 67°
- Wind
- 13 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 50%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
49°F Mostly clear. Low 49F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
- Wind
- 18 mph NNE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
