Above average warmth continues

Hello everyone and good Tuesday morning to you. We continue with mild mornings and warm afternoons this week, and we’ll see mainly high-level cloud cover today. It’s going to be breezy, with winds running at 15 to 25 mph as we heat up to the 80s and low 90s this afternoon.



Tomorrow brings a frontal boundary to drop temperatures down close to average with highs in the 70s and low 80s but we’ll stay dry.



Summertime heat hits Thursday and Friday as the wind starts to pick up again, but then the chance for rain comes up for our eastern counties on Saturday with the possibility of thunderstorms.



Have a great day and stay cool!



Meteorologist Chris Martin