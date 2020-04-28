Above average warmth continues

Clear

Amarillo

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
8 mph WSW
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Becoming windy late. Low 48F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
48°F Clear skies. Becoming windy late. Low 48F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
20 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dumas

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
13 mph WSW
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low around 45F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
45°F Mainly clear. Low around 45F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
17 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Hereford

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
9 mph W
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 47F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
47°F A clear sky. Low 47F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
17 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
5 mph WNW
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low near 45F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
45°F Partly cloudy skies. Low near 45F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
19 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Perryton

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
46°F Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Pampa

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
13 mph SSW
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 49F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
49°F Mostly clear. Low 49F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
18 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Hello everyone and good Tuesday morning to you. We continue with mild mornings and warm afternoons this week, and we’ll see mainly high-level cloud cover today. It’s going to be breezy, with winds running at 15 to 25 mph as we heat up to the 80s and low 90s this afternoon.

Tomorrow brings a frontal boundary to drop temperatures down close to average with highs in the 70s and low 80s but we’ll stay dry.

Summertime heat hits Thursday and Friday as the wind starts to pick up again, but then the chance for rain comes up for our eastern counties on Saturday with the possibility of thunderstorms.

Have a great day and stay cool!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Video Forecast

