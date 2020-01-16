Howdy folks and good Thursday morning. We’re starting off cloudy and cold so bundle up before heading out, as temperatures won’t be warming up much at all today. We’ll hover right around the low to mid 30s through the daylight hours as an upper-level disturbance moves in to bring rain and freezing rain to the High Plains, with snow also possible for folks in New Mexico. This afternoon especially, use extra caution on the roads due to potential for ice, slow down when driving through any precipitation, and don’t get into a hurry but leave yourself plenty of time to get where you’re going. The wintry mix starts in the southern Texas Panhandle and will move to the north. There may be power outages due to the ice.
Tonight continues on this kind of weather, with lows in the 20s and low 30s but precipitation clears out after 11 am, along with the clouds, and we’ll heat up to the 50s and 60s with blustery winds.
This weekend looks to be a bit cooler but much calmer with mostly sunny conditions and highs in the 40s and low 50s and we’ll continue on that trend into next week.
Stay warm and cautious today.
Meteorologist Chris Martin
A wintry mix today and tonight
Amarillo28°F Overcast Feels like 19°
- Wind
- 10 mph NE
- Humidity
- 66%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 11 mph SE
- Precip
- 70%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Dumas25°F Clear Feels like 17°
- Wind
- 7 mph N
- Humidity
- 64%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 11 mph SSE
- Precip
- 60%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Hereford31°F Overcast Feels like 24°
- Wind
- 8 mph NE
- Humidity
- 73%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 7 mph SE
- Precip
- 60%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Dalhart27°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 20°
- Wind
- 6 mph NE
- Humidity
- 61%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 13 mph SSE
- Precip
- 50%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Perryton22°F Broken Clouds Feels like 14°
- Wind
- 6 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 73%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 12 mph SE
- Precip
- 70%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Pampa27°F Overcast Feels like 18°
- Wind
- 8 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 65%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 10 mph SE
- Precip
- 70%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
