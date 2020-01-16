1  of  2
Closings and Delays
House Municipal Schools Logan Municipal Schools

A wintry mix today and tonight

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Overcast

Amarillo

28°F Overcast Feels like 19°
Wind
10 mph NE
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A wintry mix this evening. The wintry mix will transition to mainly light freezing rain overnight. Low 27F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%.
27°F A wintry mix this evening. The wintry mix will transition to mainly light freezing rain overnight. Low 27F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%.
Wind
11 mph SE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

25°F Clear Feels like 17°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A mix of wintry precipitation that is most likely overnight. Low near 25F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Snow and ice accumulations around one inch.
25°F A mix of wintry precipitation that is most likely overnight. Low near 25F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Snow and ice accumulations around one inch.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Hereford

31°F Overcast Feels like 24°
Wind
8 mph NE
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A mixture of winter precipitation types this evening changing to just light freezing rain overnight. Low 28F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch.
28°F A mixture of winter precipitation types this evening changing to just light freezing rain overnight. Low 28F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Dalhart

27°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 20°
Wind
6 mph NE
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A light wintry mix. Low 26F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 50%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch.
26°F A light wintry mix. Low 26F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 50%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Perryton

22°F Broken Clouds Feels like 14°
Wind
6 mph NNE
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A mix of wintry precipitation this evening will become mostly freezing rain overnight. Some icing possible. Low 23F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snow and ice accumulations around one inch.
23°F A mix of wintry precipitation this evening will become mostly freezing rain overnight. Some icing possible. Low 23F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snow and ice accumulations around one inch.
Wind
12 mph SE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Pampa

27°F Overcast Feels like 18°
Wind
8 mph NNE
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A mixture of winter precipitation types this evening changing to just light freezing rain overnight. Some icing possible. Low 26F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch.
26°F A mixture of winter precipitation types this evening changing to just light freezing rain overnight. Some icing possible. Low 26F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Howdy folks and good Thursday morning. We’re starting off cloudy and cold so bundle up before heading out, as temperatures won’t be warming up much at all today. We’ll hover right around the low to mid 30s through the daylight hours as an upper-level disturbance moves in to bring rain and freezing rain to the High Plains, with snow also possible for folks in New Mexico. This afternoon especially, use extra caution on the roads due to potential for ice, slow down when driving through any precipitation, and don’t get into a hurry but leave yourself plenty of time to get where you’re going. The wintry mix starts in the southern Texas Panhandle and will move to the north. There may be power outages due to the ice.

Tonight continues on this kind of weather, with lows in the 20s and low 30s but precipitation clears out after 11 am, along with the clouds, and we’ll heat up to the 50s and 60s with blustery winds.

This weekend looks to be a bit cooler but much calmer with mostly sunny conditions and highs in the 40s and low 50s and we’ll continue on that trend into next week.

Stay warm and cautious today.

Meteorologist Chris Martin

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss