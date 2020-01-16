A wintry mix today and tonight

Howdy folks and good Thursday morning. We’re starting off cloudy and cold so bundle up before heading out, as temperatures won’t be warming up much at all today. We’ll hover right around the low to mid 30s through the daylight hours as an upper-level disturbance moves in to bring rain and freezing rain to the High Plains, with snow also possible for folks in New Mexico. This afternoon especially, use extra caution on the roads due to potential for ice, slow down when driving through any precipitation, and don’t get into a hurry but leave yourself plenty of time to get where you’re going. The wintry mix starts in the southern Texas Panhandle and will move to the north. There may be power outages due to the ice.



Tonight continues on this kind of weather, with lows in the 20s and low 30s but precipitation clears out after 11 am, along with the clouds, and we’ll heat up to the 50s and 60s with blustery winds.



This weekend looks to be a bit cooler but much calmer with mostly sunny conditions and highs in the 40s and low 50s and we’ll continue on that trend into next week.



Stay warm and cautious today.



Meteorologist Chris Martin