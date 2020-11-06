A windy weekend on the way

Clear

Amarillo

45°F Clear Feels like 40°
Wind
9 mph SSW
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low around 45F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
45°F A few clouds. Low around 45F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Good Friday morning folks. The way this week has gone, as far as weather is concerned, still holds today. It’s a cool start and an extra layer will be wanted, while this afternoon looks warm and pleasant under a mostly sunny sky.

The wind strengthens this weekend in response to an upper-level low that is building out west. Tomorrow looks to be breezy and a few degrees cooler with more clouds. Sunday and Monday crank up the wind even more, with gusts around 40 mph, and the wildfire danger rises. Avoid any outdoor burning this weekend.

Tuesday continues with strong winds but colder air comes through, with highs down to the 50s.

Right now, it looks like we’ll be dry for this event, as the moisture doesn’t stick around long enough to allow us to get any rain.

Have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

