A windy weekend on the way

Good Friday morning folks. The way this week has gone, as far as weather is concerned, still holds today. It’s a cool start and an extra layer will be wanted, while this afternoon looks warm and pleasant under a mostly sunny sky.



The wind strengthens this weekend in response to an upper-level low that is building out west. Tomorrow looks to be breezy and a few degrees cooler with more clouds. Sunday and Monday crank up the wind even more, with gusts around 40 mph, and the wildfire danger rises. Avoid any outdoor burning this weekend.



Tuesday continues with strong winds but colder air comes through, with highs down to the 50s.



Right now, it looks like we’ll be dry for this event, as the moisture doesn’t stick around long enough to allow us to get any rain.



Have a great weekend!



Meteorologist Chris Martin