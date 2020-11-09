A windy start to the week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - Tropical Storm Eta continues to lash South Florida and the Florida Keys with strong winds and heavy rains on Monday morning, with forecasters warning of dangerous storm surge occurring in the area.

Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency Sunday for eight southern Florida counties, including Broward, Collier, Hendry, Lee, Martin, Miami-Dade, Monroe and Palm Beach counties.