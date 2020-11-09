Good morning everyone. Another windy day is ahead of us, as we stay under the influence of an upper-level low to the west of us. The wind stays strong after sunrise today until tomorrow morning and we’ll heat up to highs mainly in the 70s, with cooler air to the west. Today looks to be too dry for any more precipitation this afternoon.
We’ll see more sunshine tomorrow but a few places cool down to freezing tonight. Tuesday’s highs only rise to around 60. Wednesday and Thursday continue this cool-down with mild winds.
Friday, we could have enough moisture for thunderstorms for our eastern counties but we’ll get dry and breezy on Saturday again.
Have a wonderful day!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
A windy start to the week
Amarillo57°F Clear Feels like 57°
- Wind
- 16 mph S
- Humidity
- 89%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
36°F Windy with clear skies. Low 36F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph.
- Wind
- 21 mph W
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Dumas56°F Clear Feels like 56°
- Wind
- 21 mph S
- Humidity
- 88%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
32°F Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph.
- Wind
- 18 mph W
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Hereford57°F Clear Feels like 57°
- Wind
- 17 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 92%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
35°F A clear sky. Low around 35F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph.
- Wind
- 19 mph W
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Dalhart53°F Clear Feels like 53°
- Wind
- 13 mph S
- Humidity
- 89%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
31°F Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 16 mph W
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Perryton56°F Broken Clouds Feels like 56°
- Wind
- 21 mph S
- Humidity
- 91%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
33°F Partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 16 mph W
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Pampa56°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 56°
- Wind
- 22 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 94%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
39°F Mostly clear. Low 39F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph.
- Wind
- 17 mph WSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
