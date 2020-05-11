A wetter start to the week

Good Monday morning folks. We’re waking up to showers and storms in the Texas Panhandle, and this early round will clear out after sunrise, but it’s going to be a cloudy day and more rain is coming later on. We’ll heat up only to the 50s, 60s, and 70s with the cooler air to the north, thanks to a lingering frontal boundary. Another round of storms develops this afternoon, moving in from the west. A few of those storms could become severe with large hail and strong downburst winds. Lightning is always a concern so stay alert if you’re outdoors.



Tomorrow, we’ll see some sunshine but a few more storms are possible late in the afternoon, on a more isolated basis. Temperatures rise to the 70s and 80s.



The slim rain chances continue for Wednesday as we top out in the 90s with breezy winds but then the rest of the week looks to be dry.



Have a great day!



Meteorologist Chris Martin