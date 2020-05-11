A wetter start to the week

Clear

Amarillo

47°F Clear Feels like 40°
Wind
20 mph SE
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, with mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 47F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
47°F Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, with mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 47F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
19 mph SE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

46°F Clear Feels like 40°
Wind
13 mph E
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 43F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
43°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 43F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
19 mph E
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

48°F Clear Feels like 43°
Wind
12 mph SE
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 51F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
51°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 51F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Dalhart

44°F Broken Clouds Feels like 39°
Wind
10 mph E
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 45F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
45°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 45F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
16 mph E
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Perryton

47°F Overcast Feels like 42°
Wind
12 mph ESE
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 41F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
41°F A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 41F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Wind
12 mph E
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Pampa

49°F Broken Clouds Feels like 43°
Wind
22 mph SE
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with rain this evening...then a chance of an isolated thunderstorm overnight. Low around 45F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
45°F Cloudy with rain this evening...then a chance of an isolated thunderstorm overnight. Low around 45F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Wind
17 mph ESE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Good Monday morning folks. We’re waking up to showers and storms in the Texas Panhandle, and this early round will clear out after sunrise, but it’s going to be a cloudy day and more rain is coming later on. We’ll heat up only to the 50s, 60s, and 70s with the cooler air to the north, thanks to a lingering frontal boundary. Another round of storms develops this afternoon, moving in from the west. A few of those storms could become severe with large hail and strong downburst winds. Lightning is always a concern so stay alert if you’re outdoors.

Tomorrow, we’ll see some sunshine but a few more storms are possible late in the afternoon, on a more isolated basis. Temperatures rise to the 70s and 80s.

The slim rain chances continue for Wednesday as we top out in the 90s with breezy winds but then the rest of the week looks to be dry.

Have a great day!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

