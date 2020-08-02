Sunday morning may be a bit humid for some of us, partly cloudy conditions as well. Highs will be be in the 90’s and upper 80’s with a better chance of widely spread scattered storms in our evening hours. We’ll have another frontal boundary move through early Monday, cooling us off into the upper 80’s with another round of scattered storms late. Tuesday through Saturday we’ll continue with slight chances for scattered storms as well as temps in the 90’s throughout the week. Have a great weekend!
A wet Sunday to end our weekend
Amarillo74°F Clear Feels like 74°
- Wind
- 5 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 57%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
61°F Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 61F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
- Wind
- 14 mph SE
- Precip
- 40%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Dumas75°F Clear Feels like 75°
- Wind
- 3 mph S
- Humidity
- 49%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
60°F Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 60F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
- Wind
- 11 mph ESE
- Precip
- 40%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Hereford78°F Clear Feels like 79°
- Wind
- mph
- Humidity
- 49%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
62°F Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 62F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
- Wind
- 16 mph SE
- Precip
- 40%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Dalhart69°F Clear Feels like 69°
- Wind
- 3 mph NE
- Humidity
- 63%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
60°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 60F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
- Wind
- 13 mph ESE
- Precip
- 40%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Perryton74°F Clear Feels like 74°
- Wind
- 7 mph SE
- Humidity
- 59%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
59°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 12 mph E
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Pampa78°F Clear Feels like 79°
- Wind
- 5 mph NW
- Humidity
- 44%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
62°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 13 mph ESE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous