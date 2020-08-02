A wet Sunday to end our weekend

Clear

Amarillo

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
5 mph NNW
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 61F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
61°F Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 61F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
14 mph SE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

75°F Clear Feels like 75°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 60F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
60°F Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 60F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
11 mph ESE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

78°F Clear Feels like 79°
Wind
mph
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 62F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
62°F Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 62F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
16 mph SE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
3 mph NE
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 60F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
60°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 60F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
13 mph ESE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
59°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

78°F Clear Feels like 79°
Wind
5 mph NW
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph.
62°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Sunday morning may be a bit humid for some of us, partly cloudy conditions as well. Highs will be be in the 90’s and upper 80’s with a better chance of widely spread scattered storms in our evening hours. We’ll have another frontal boundary move through early Monday, cooling us off into the upper 80’s with another round of scattered storms late. Tuesday through Saturday we’ll continue with slight chances for scattered storms as well as temps in the 90’s throughout the week. Have a great weekend!

