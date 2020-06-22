Good Monday morning folks. The storms we had over our northeastern counties have almost completely cleared away, and that continues as the morning goes on. We’re starting out pretty cloudy for the rest of the area and the humidity is high. It’ll be a muggy day ahead of us as we keep the moisture around and heat up to highs in the 80s and 90s, though it’ll be less hot than yesterday. Another round of thunderstorms will develop after 4 pm, coming in from New Mexico and moving southeast. Hail up to the size of golf balls and 60 mph gusts are possible, in addition to heavy downpours and lightning.
Rain keeps going into Tuesday morning and we’ll have more storms in the afternoon as temperatures back off to the lower 80s for highs.
We’ll get on a slow warming trend for the rest of the week with hit-or-miss storms possible.
Have a wonderful day!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
A wet start to the week
