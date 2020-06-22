A wet start to the week

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
17 mph ESE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, with mostly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
63°F Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, with mostly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
15 mph E
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dumas

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
61°F Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
16 mph ENE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Hereford

66°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 66°
Wind
23 mph ESE
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
63°F Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
16 mph ENE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Dalhart

67°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 67°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms, especially during the evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
61°F Scattered thunderstorms, especially during the evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
15 mph ENE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Perryton

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
5 mph WNW
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms mainly during the evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
63°F Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms mainly during the evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
13 mph NE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Pampa

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 64F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
64°F Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 64F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
12 mph ENE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Good Monday morning folks. The storms we had over our northeastern counties have almost completely cleared away, and that continues as the morning goes on. We’re starting out pretty cloudy for the rest of the area and the humidity is high. It’ll be a muggy day ahead of us as we keep the moisture around and heat up to highs in the 80s and 90s, though it’ll be less hot than yesterday. Another round of thunderstorms will develop after 4 pm, coming in from New Mexico and moving southeast. Hail up to the size of golf balls and 60 mph gusts are possible, in addition to heavy downpours and lightning.

Rain keeps going into Tuesday morning and we’ll have more storms in the afternoon as temperatures back off to the lower 80s for highs.

We’ll get on a slow warming trend for the rest of the week with hit-or-miss storms possible.

Have a wonderful day!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss